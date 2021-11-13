'Women of Wonder' event honors Cape leaders, raises $17K for at-risk students

OCEAN CITY — Three local women were praised as “Women of Wonder” on Wednesday as part of an awards luncheon, hosted by the Atlantic Cape Foundation and the Cape May County Women’s Commission at The Flanders Hotel.
The event also gave special recognition to Doris E. Barnes, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who lives in Ocean City. During the war, she managed and distributed secret and confidential technical documents on a Marine base.
Three women, Michele Gillian, Chase Jackson and Marilyn Miller, were honored as Cape May County’s 2021 Women of Wonder for their contributions to the local community.
The event also raised money for at-risk high school students in Cape May County to attend Atlantic Cape Community College. Organizers say it will help them become future community leaders. This year’s awards raised more than $17,260 to create an endowed scholarship.
“It was wonderful to see so many people come out to honor three incredible women in our community,” said Maria Kellett, associate director of the Atlantic Cape Foundation and dean of the Cape May County campus. “All the support we received from sponsors and guests helped us achieve a dream that was 10 years in the making: creating the Women of Wonder League endowed scholarship. The Women of Wonder endowment will forever give future generations of Cape May County residents the opportunity to attend Atlantic Cape Community College.”
Violet Rixey, chairwoman of the Women’s Commission added, “We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding women across Cape May County, and thankful for the generosity of those who support our mission. Each year’s event grows in participation and enthusiasm. We realize that not only are we celebrating the Women of Wonder recipients, we are all sharing in a blessing to the women awarded Atlantic Cape scholarships, who will ultimately enhance their lives.”
During Wednesday’s luncheon, each recipient was presented with a crystal star award.
“Your leadership and commitment to the citizens of Cape May County will have a lasting legacy,” Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba told this year’s Women of Wonder.
Gaba also thanked all those in attendance and who donated to support the scholarship fund.
“You are all making a difference in Cape May County,” she said.
As director of the Sam. S. DeVico Middle Township Senior Center, Miller coordinates activities and events for 200 members and has worked to support the seniors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon accepting her award, Miller thanked all of those who support her in her role.
Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, asked the attendees to think about the mission of Women of Wonder.
“We’re here to provide opportunities for women, working moms, and young girls as they pursue a path to higher education,” Gillian said. “Community colleges play a critical role in advancements made by women.”
Jackson, director of the Ocean City Arts Center, has more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit management, has produced numerous plays, story and poetry slams, and also volunteers for several nonprofits.
“Don’t forget your passion,” Jackson encouraged the attendees.
Each of the women also received special recognition from the Cape May County Board of Commissioners and the 1st District state legislators, presented by Assemblyman Antwan McClellan.
