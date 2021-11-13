'Women of Wonder' event honors Cape leaders, raises $17K for at-risk students

Violet Rixey, chairwoman of the Women’s Commission added, “We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding women across Cape May County, and thankful for the generosity of those who support our mission. Each year’s event grows in participation and enthusiasm. We realize that not only are we celebrating the Women of Wonder recipients, we are all sharing in a blessing to the women awarded Atlantic Cape scholarships, who will ultimately enhance their lives.”

During Wednesday’s luncheon, each recipient was presented with a crystal star award.

“Your leadership and commitment to the citizens of Cape May County will have a lasting legacy,” Atlantic Cape President Dr. Barbara Gaba told this year’s Women of Wonder.

Gaba also thanked all those in attendance and who donated to support the scholarship fund.

“You are all making a difference in Cape May County,” she said.

As director of the Sam. S. DeVico Middle Township Senior Center, Miller coordinates activities and events for 200 members and has worked to support the seniors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon accepting her award, Miller thanked all of those who support her in her role.