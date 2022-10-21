Women Fighting Hunger seek help from South Jersey volunteers

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For the first time, the Women Fighting Hunger coalition is appealing to South Jersey residents to join its effort with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

The volunteer-based group is recruiting members and inviting South Jersey out to its seventh Women Fighting Hunger Luncheon on Oct. 26, CFNJ said in a Friday news release.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Icona Avalon, featuring an interactive simulcast presentation by award-winning journalist and author Soledad O'Brien. Local speakers will join O'Brien, discussing campus hunger food bank program's impact, CFNJ said.

The food bank is the Garden State's largest, helping 15 of the state's 21 counties. Locally, its Egg Harbor Township location on the Black Horse Pike serves Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, working with 300 community partners, including food pantries and soup kitchens, as well as both mobile and on-site food pantries.

Women Fighting Hunger has, in the past year, raised over $350,000 at its annual luncheon, provided more than 3,000 volunteer hours from 60 members and collected $32,000 and 5,000 pounds of diaper products through their inaugural #GreatBigDiaperDrive, CNFJ said.