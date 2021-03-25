Women a driving force in transportation jobs across state

When Joselyn Wall was younger, she simply wanted to be rich.
“I love art and problem solving, but I really wanted to feed myself, and being a starving artist when I was 16 didn’t seem like a good idea,” she said. “I didn’t want to be a teacher, and I didn’t want to research stuff. I just knew I wanted to have a stable career.”
When entering college, she discovered that civil engineers “can do almost anything.”
As a principal engineer for the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Office of Maritime Resources, Wall, 37, of Hamilton Township, Mercer County, runs construction sites and acts as a liaison between project managers and contractors. She also helps communicate with different environmental agencies and reports back to the state on how the project is going.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Police in New Jersey arrested a woman they said had shot a man and stole …
While driving a truck, testing soil or operating a bridge may seem masculine to some, it’s women who are paving the way for more female representation in the transportation workforce. They’re not afraid to get their hands dirty, all while being their authentic feminine selves.
According to a 2017 state report, women make up nearly 40% of the workforce of the state DOT, compared with more than 55% of the total state workforce.
A project Wall is currently working on is in the marshland between Pleasantville and Atlantic City, where a confined disposal facility is being built. Dredge material, some of which was built up from Superstorm Sandy in 2012, in state waterways and channels is being deposited in the disposal facility.
“It’s what you do with sediment that’s in the channel and how you deal with it to get the channels clear,” she said.
It’s hard to choose one aspect Wall likes about her job, but she loves meeting interesting people who work in the field.
“Construction workers are very interesting, colorful characters,” she said. “People who work on water and in the maritime industry that double down … are just good, hardworking people.”
Katie Cherry also loves meeting people through her job.
Cherry, 54, of Gloucester Township, Camden County, is a safety service patrol operator for the NJDOT.
A typical workday for Cherry involves traveling the state highways in the southern part of the state from Route 55 to Interstates 76 and 195. Every highway brings a different experience.
When she comes up on a vehicle, she can change a tire, bring gasoline, perform minor repairs or set up safety barriers around accidents, among other tasks.
But this is nothing new to Cherry as she has a mechanic’s background and used to run an automotive shop. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with her father and godfather, who worked on vehicles.
Four men were arrested last week in connection with the December murder of a Bridgeton man, …
“I was always up under them watching what they were doing,” she said. “So I’ve kind of been a hands-on, outdoors type of girl most of my life.”
But when a woman pulls up to a broken-down car on a highway, the reaction is usually shock.
“They say, ‘Wow, I never expected to see a woman doing this job,’” she said. “And my response would be, ‘Why not?’
“They say, ‘Oh it’s more of a man’s field,’ and I say, ‘Based off of what?’”
She typically ends the conversation with, “I’m a woman. This is the field that I do, and I enjoy doing it. There’s nothing out there that a man can do that a woman can’t do.”
The response from women can be more uplifting, she said. They’re happy to see women like Cherry in her position, showing other women they can do anything.
Her message to girls is something her father always told her.
“You learn everything that is expected of a woman to do, but you master everything that a man is supposed to do,” she said. “You can be the only driver of your own path. You cannot allow someone to get into your car and take the wheel and take you down the path that they want you to go in if that’s not the direction your heart wants you to go in.”
Kelly Driscoll also followed in her family’s footsteps.
Driscoll, 33, of the West Creek section of Eagleswood Township, is an operator on the Albany Avenue bridge into Atlantic City.
Seniors in Cumberland County looking for assistance in obtaining an appointment for a COVID-…
Many of her family members were bridge operators, including her sister, brother, uncle and grandfather.
“I like having a responsibility of serving a part of the community and being a civil servant,” she said.
Part of her job, aside from raising and lowering the bridge span for passing boats, is inspecting the bridge, sidewalks and engine room. She also must raise the bridge once a day for maintenance, all of which is logged and reported.
While she doesn’t get off-centered reactions to being a woman in her job, she mostly gets the reaction of surprise as most people don’t know her job exists.
As a woman in her field, sometimes Wall is treated like an outsider. Sometimes she’s talked down to. Other times, people assume she doesn’t know certain things because of her gender.
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City on Saturday announced a collaboration with Atlant…
“A big thing that I have found, specifically being a woman in a male-dominated field, is that people will assume that if you are emotional you are illogical and unintelligent,” she said. “I firmly believe that just because you have emotions doesn’t make you less intelligent.
“I refuse to let anybody tell me that just because I get angry or upset over something doesn’t make my opinion or knowledge less valuable.”
She said any female can define her own womanhood in whatever job she has.
“Women can do anything,” she said. “There’s no job on this planet that we can’t do. If there’s not somebody you see in a job that you want to do, there’s no representation there, we need to get representation there and showcase that.”
Contact CJ Fairfield:
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.