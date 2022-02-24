Woman's suffrage talk set for March 8 at Atlantic Cape

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The women who fought for voting rights in Cape May County more than 100 years ago will be honored at a talk here on International Women's Day March 8.

Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg will describe the local women’s suffrage movement in a 45-minute talk starting at 2 p.m. at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Cape May County campus.

It will also be available on Zoom.

Rothberg’s presentation, “The Voice is our Vote: Cape May County and Suffrage,” will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Women won the right to vote in the United States when the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was finally ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

The Cape May County campus is located at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road. Access the talk remotely via Zoom at https://atlantic-edu.zoom.us/j/98668135822 (Webinar ID: 986 6813 5822).

Rothberg, formerly Rita Marie Fulginiti, has been Cape May County Clerk since 2005. She also serves as chairwoman on the Cape Women’s Resource Fund, Inc., a New Jersey nonprofit established to promote equal rights and the achievements of women.

Rothberg's presentation is part of a series of Atlantic Cape evens centered around America’s voting history, as the college prepares to host the traveling Smithsonian exhibition, “Voices and Votes,” this summer.

“Voices and Votes” is based on an exhibition on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.”

The display includes historical and contemporary photos, educational and archival video, multimedia interactives with short games, and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

The exhibition, presented by Museum on Main Street in cooperation with New Jersey Council for the Humanities, will be at Atlantic Cape’s Mays Landing campus July 11 through Aug. 13.

To learn more, visit museumonmainstreet.org.

The college plans to host panel discussions and guest speakers monthly until the exhibition opens. Future speakers and dates will be announced soon.

