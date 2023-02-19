Members of the Woman's Club of Vineland visited the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May on Feb. 6. The group listened as Lynda Townes, a board member at the museum, gave a presentation about the historic building that houses the museum.
The Woman's Club of Vineland is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs and is looking for more members who are interested in community projects and meeting others with similar interests. Their next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. March 6 at their clubhouse, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland.
For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
