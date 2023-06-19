Members of the Woman's Club of Vineland held its Summer Salad Supper on June 12.
The event was Hollywood-themed, and attendees had fun playing a Hollywood actress-themed trivia game, with the winner receiving a small "Oscar" trophy. There was a salad bar created by the members, and ice cream for dessert.
The club is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs. New members are welcome. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
