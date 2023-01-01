Woman's Club of Vineland holds Christmas luncheon

New members were inducted into the Woman’s Club of Vineland during their Christmas luncheon at Villa Fazzolari in Buena Vista Township. The event was attended by 34 members of the club.
Yardley Costa, LuAnn Mac Avoy and Bonnie Congiu were inducted by Carol Parks and welcomed by club President Norene Ritter. Also in attendance was Laura Badger, Southern District vice president of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs.
The club’s next meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at the clubhouse, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. Men’s gloves, hats and scarves will be collected for donating. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
