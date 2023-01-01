 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman's Club of Vineland holds Christmas luncheon

  • 0
Woman's Club of Vineland holds Christmas luncheon

Pictured from left are Norene Ritter, Yardley Costa, LuAnn Mac Avoy, Bonnie Congiu and Carol Parks.

 Doris Schalick, provided

Fawzia Koofi, a former vice-president of the Afghan parliament, said the Taliban is trying to erase women from public life in Afghanistan.

New members were inducted into the Woman’s Club of Vineland during their Christmas luncheon at Villa Fazzolari in Buena Vista Township. The event was attended by 34 members of the club.

Yardley Costa, LuAnn Mac Avoy and Bonnie Congiu were inducted by Carol Parks and welcomed by club President Norene Ritter. Also in attendance was Laura Badger, Southern District vice president of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The club’s next meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at the clubhouse, 677 S. Main Road, Vineland. Men’s gloves, hats and scarves will be collected for donating. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News