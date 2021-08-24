 Skip to main content
Woman suffers smoke inhalation in Wildwood fire
Woman suffers smoke inhalation in Wildwood fire

WILDWOOD — A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after the vacant building she was staying in caught fire early Tuesday morning, police said.

About 4:20 a.m., a woman, whose name has not been released, alerted officers on foot patrol about a fire at the former Colleen's Restaurant at 222 E. Schellenger Ave., police said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived and knocked down the blaze quickly, police said. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

The woman who reported the fire was determined to be homeless and squatting inside the building.

She was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office, Wildwood police and the city's Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit. 

The building also was the site of a fire in 2019, police said.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

