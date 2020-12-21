Woman shot in Millville, police investigating

MILLVILLE — A local woman is in stable condition Monday after being shot outside of her home early Saturday morning.
The 39-year-old woman, who has not be identified, was shot once in the chest.
According to Millville police, she was in front yard in the 200 block of East Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday when a car drove by and shot at her.
The woman was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital where she was listed as critical, but is now in stable condition.
"As of this point were still working on a motive, but it's not believed to be a random incident," Millville Police Capt. Ross Hoffman said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
