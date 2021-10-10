Woman shot during robbery in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for two people involved in a shooting that injured a woman on Thursday, Lt. Kevin Fair said Sunday.
At 2:05 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a residence on Chelsea Court in reference to a woman that was shot.
When they arrived, officers found the victim, 22, of Atlantic City, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division with a nonlife threatening injury.
Police said the woman was shot during a robbery. The two suspects are described as Black males who were each wearing a mask and dark clothing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
