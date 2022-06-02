Woman shot at home in Bridgeton

BRIGDETON — A woman was shot Wednesday night while sitting inside her home, police said.
Officers were dispatched to Horton Street at 11 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired and found a woman who had been shot once in her right hip, police said in a news release. The woman was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
She told police she had first felt pain in her hip while sitting inside her residence.
Police recovered a spent shell casing in the road outside and two projectiles.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.
