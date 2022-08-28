Woman shot and killed in Atlantic City

A woman was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office issued Sunday evening.
The Atlantic City Police Department responded to a 911 call about a shooting on South Bellevue Avenue at 1:09 a.m. Responding officers found a gunshot victim, Malikah McLaughlin, at the scene. McLaughlin, a 26-year-old from Atlantic City, was pronounced dead.
The Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City police are investigating the shooting.
Those with information about the incident can call (609) 909-7800 or visit the Prosecutor’s Office website www.acpo.org/tips to fill out an anonymous-tip form. They can also call Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234 or 1 (800) 658-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersatlantic.com where information leading to an arrest and indictment can lead to a cash reward.
Contact Chris Doyle
