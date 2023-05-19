VINELAND — The Woman’s Club of Vineland teamed up with Vineland Public Schools to sponsor and judge an art contest for students in kindergarten through fifth grade in celebration of Youth Art Month, held in March.
The event, which hasn't been held for several years, included all eight local elementary schools. Each school was awarded a first, second and third place award, which was presented by June Lang, creative arts chair for the Woman’s Club, at an awards ceremony held at the former Landis School.
First place winners were awarded a $50 gift card to Michael’s crafts store, and second and third place winners also received gift cards to Michael’s in the amounts of $25 and $15, respectively.
The Woman’s Club of Vineland is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs. For more information, visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
