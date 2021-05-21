Woman reported missing in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a township woman reported missing Thursday.
Heather Kaczynski, 46, was last seen by family member at 5 p.m. at home. When the family members returned at 11 p.m., Kaczynski was gone but her belongings, phone and purse were still in the home. She is described as a white woman with blondish brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5-foot-1, 121 pounds.
If anyone has seen Kaczynski or has any information, contact Detective Worth at 609-652-3705 x 322 or the police department's 24-hour Dispatch at 609-652-3705 x 1.
