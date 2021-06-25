 Skip to main content
Atlantic City woman reported missing
Atlantic City woman reported missing

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a 51-year-old woman who went missing Thursday.

Nyuyet Mai, 51, was last seen entering the beach at Florida Avenue, police wrote on Facebook.

Mai is Asian, 5 feet tall and weighs about 95 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a striped shirt.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

— John Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

