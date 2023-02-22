LINDENWOLD — A woman died after being struck by an oncoming NJ Transit train on the Atlantic City Rail Line on Wednesday morning.
Train 4612, which left Atlantic City at 6:49 a.m. and scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia at 8:28 a.m., struck the woman south of the borough's rail station and before the Pinelawn Avenue gate crossing, NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
None of the approximately 160 passengers and crew on board the train were injured, Smith said.
Train service is suspended in both directions between Atco and Cherry Hill on Wednesday morning. Substitute bus service was shuttling passengers between both train station, Smith said.
Train tickets were being cross honored by NJ Transit buses and the PATCO Speedline.
Transit police are on scene leading the investigation, Smith said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
