Woman in Wildwood arrested after stealing tanker truck
Woman in Wildwood arrested after stealing tanker truck

Cape May County news

WILDWOOD — A woman was arrested Saturday after stealing a tanker truck and refusing to cooperate with police, the Wildwood Police Department announced Tuesday.

Around 8:28 p.m., officers responded to the 400 West Block of Rio Grande Avenue for a report of an erratic driver operating a Taylor Oil Tanker Truck.

The truck, operated by Camille Wescott, 44, of Lawnside, then pulled into the parking lot of the Wawa and parked near the gas pumps.

Officers were given the vehicle registration to the truck before approaching Wescott and found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Bellmawr that afternoon.

When officers attempted to conduct a high risk stop, Wescott refused to comply with commands and would not exit the vehicle.

Due to fear of public safety, officers forced their way into the truck and took Westcott into custody.

As an investigation ensued, police learned that after Wescott had stolen the truck, she was involved in several vehicle pursuits and accidents in multiple jurisdictions.

Wescott has been charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

0 comments

