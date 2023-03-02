A Camden County woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal train strike on the Atlantic City Rail Line near the Lindenwold station last week.

Jennifer Rasmussen, 42, of Runnemede, was struck by Train 4612, which, on Feb. 22, left Atlantic City at 6:49 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia at 8:28 a.m., NJ Transit spokesperson Anjali Hemphill said Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation, Hemphill said.

Rasmussen was struck south of the rail station, which also serves as a station for the PATCO Speedline for access to other Camden County towns and Philadelphia, and shortly before the Pinelawn Avenue gate crossing, spokesperson Jim Smith previously said.

Rasmussen was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was started Feb. 23 to raise money for Rasmussen's funeral and family.

"Not only was she the mother of my son, but she was the love of my life and my best friend," said Adrian Reyes, the fund's creator. "She will be truly missed."