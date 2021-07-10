Woman, granddaughter hit by car in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A city woman and her granddaughter sustained minor injuries after being struck by a car at a crosswalk Friday, police said Saturday.
Elisa Mills, 61, and her granddaughter Mia Jones, 4, were crossing Old Turnpike when they were hit by a Toyota Corolla driven by 72-year-old Ramon Osoria, of Pleasantville, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said.
Mills was treated at the scene for minor lacerations, and Mia was treated at the scene for a minor abrasion on her left leg, Schlachter said.
Police did not announce charges in the incident.
