Woman dies after fall from Harrah's parking garage

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities said Friday they're investigating a woman's fatal fall from the upper levels of a Harrah's Resort Atlantic City parking garage.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the garage, in the marina district, at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after the woman reportedly threatened to jump from the building, police said in a Friday news release.

Officers arrived to find that the woman, 60, of Middle Township's Rio Grande section, already had jumped from the garage. Emergency personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not release the name of the woman.

Security told investigators they witnessed the woman appear to intentionally jump from the garage, police said.

Police did not officially say the woman's jump was an act of suicide or if other reasons contributed.

Police on Friday reminded the public that the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available to anyone in crisis by calling 1-800-273-8255. Texts can also be sent to 741741.

Services for mental health crises expands nationally on Saturday, when the 988 number begins accepting calls. That number will also direct callers to the Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the woman's jump to contact the city police Criminal Investigations Section, at 609-347-5766, or send an anonymous text to tip411 (847411), beginning with ACPD.