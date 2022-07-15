Woman dies after fall from Harrah's casino parking garage

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities said Friday they're investigating a woman's fatal fall from the upper levels of a Harrah's Resort Atlantic City parking garage.

Officers were dispatched to the garage in the Marina District at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after the woman reportedly threatened to jump from the building, police said in a news release.

They arrived to find the woman, 60, of Middle Township's Rio Grande section, had already jumped from the garage, police said. Emergency personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police did not release the woman's name.

Security told investigators they saw the woman appear to intentionally jump from the garage, police said.

Police did not officially say the woman's jump was an act of suicide or whether other reasons contributed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the woman's jump can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with "ACPD." All texts are anonymous.

Police reminded the public that the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available to anyone in crisis by calling 800-273-8255. Texts can be sent to 741741.

Services for mental health crises expand nationally Saturday, when the 988 number begins accepting calls. That number also will direct callers to the Suicide Prevention Hotline.