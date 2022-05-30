 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Woman dies after boat capsizes in Absecon Bay

  • 0
New Jersey State Police Marine Bureau
File photo

ATLANTIC CITY — A 56-year-old Bridgeton woman died Monday morning in Absecon Bay after the boat she was on capsized, State Police said.

Lisa Leveretts was with four others on the 20-foot power boat when the accident happened, said Trooper Brandi Slota.

"Troopers were able to recover a deceased female ... from the vessel," Slota said Monday afternoon. "This is still an active investigation and there are no additional details available at the moment."

State Police from the Atlantic City station were called at about 8 a.m., Slota said.

All others on board are accounted for, she said.

She did not describe how the boat overturned, or if anyone else was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ocean City gathers to remember

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News