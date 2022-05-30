Woman dies after boat capsizes in Absecon Bay

ATLANTIC CITY — A 56-year-old Bridgeton woman died Monday morning in Absecon Bay after the boat she was on capsized, State Police said.
Lisa Leveretts was with four others on the 20-foot power boat when the accident happened, said Trooper Brandi Slota.
"Troopers were able to recover a deceased female ... from the vessel," Slota said Monday afternoon. "This is still an active investigation and there are no additional details available at the moment."
State Police from the Atlantic City station were called at about 8 a.m., Slota said.
All others on board are accounted for, she said.
She did not describe how the boat overturned, or if anyone else was injured.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
