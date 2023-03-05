A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in Somers Point on Saturday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Somers Point police were dispatched to the 600 block of 3rd Street at 7:23 a.m., responding to a report of a person having been shot. A woman was found by police in a residence on the scene and later pronounced dead.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Sunday that there is no threat to the public related to the incident. The office’s Major Crimes Unit and Somers Point police, however, are investigating into the case.
Those with information about this case or others are being urged to call the Major Crimes Unit at (609) 909-7666 or visit the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office website at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html to leave an anonymous tip on the Submit a Tip page.
