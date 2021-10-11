Woman charged with murdering father, father's girlfriend in Surf City says she's being framed

When officers entered through the front of the house, they found a deceased female on the landing of the stairs, court documents say.

Both Enders and Pitoy suffered “massive stab wounds and loss of blood,” according to court documents. Investigators also observed additional injuries consistent with possible blunt force trauma.

When detectives interviewed Enders’ friend John Gofus, he told police Heffernan was a real estate agent who was upset that Enders wouldn’t allow her to sell the 2,500-square-foot home, which features six bedrooms and four bathrooms, court documents say.

Enders told Gofus he amended his will within the past month and neither of his daughters was included in it.

Through a search of Motor Vehicle Commission records, police found that Heffernan drove a 2003 Ford Winnebago.

Footage from various surveillance cameras was gathered by detectives and showed a white RV seen heading east on the bridge into Long Beach Island at 4:48 a.m. Sept. 29.

At 4:58 a.m., a Ring doorbell camera captured the RV approaching the Ender’s home, and at 5:49 a.m., the vehicle is seen driving east on Seventh street with its headlights off, according to a court affidavit.