LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A police investigation led to the arrest of a minor who was charged with assaulting a woman Monday.
According to a Little Egg Harbor Police post on Facebook, the adult was walking her dog around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Holly Lake Drive when she was assaulted. She received multiple contusions but initially refused medical treatment.
Neighborhood witnesses and evidence from the scene led to a suspect, the post said. On Thursday, detectives arrested a 16-year old boy, charged him with simple assault and released him to his parents pending a court date.
