Woman arrested in Wildwood after allegedly stealing tanker truck
Woman arrested in Wildwood after allegedly stealing tanker truck

WILDWOOD — A Camden County woman was arrested Saturday after stealing a tanker truck and refusing to cooperate with officers, police said Tuesday.

At 8:28 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of West Rio Grande Avenue for a report of an erratic driver operating a Taylor Oil tanker truck.

The truck, operated by Camille Wescott, 44, of Lawnside, pulled into the parking lot of the Wawa and parked near the gas pumps, police said in a news release.

Officers were given the vehicle registration to the truck before approaching Wescott and found the vehicle had been stolen that afternoon from  Bellmawr, Camden County, police said.

Wescott refused to comply with commands and would not exit the vehicle, police said. On several occasions, she pressed on the brake pedal and checked her mirrors as if she was attempting to pull the vehicle out but she was unable to get the tanker truck restarted. She had the driver's and passenger's side doors locked.

Citing "public safety concerns" and a fear that the truck would travel back onto a highly congested public road, officers forced entry into the vehicle, removed Wescott from the vehicle and took her into custody, police said.

Police said Wescott and the stolen truck also were involved in several vehicle pursuits and accidents in multiple jurisdictions.

Wescott was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. She was remanded to Bellmawr police.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

Cap. Hill officers demand action in riot hearing

