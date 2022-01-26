Woman accused, and later cleared, of murdering her mother sues in federal court

A Florida woman accused, and later cleared, of murdering her mother has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the State Police, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and many more.
Josephine Scheid was arrested at her home in Bradenton, Florida, in November 2019 and brought back to New Jersey to face charges of murder and other offenses.
Scheid maintains there was never any crime, certainly not a murder. Her mother, Gabrielle Michaelis, was on hospice at the time, with terminal cancer, she said. Scheid said she came to Cape May County to help with her mother’s care. Her mother was on prescribed painkillers, and Scheid said she did not have long to live. In a phone interview Wednesday, Scheid said she was no longer administering her mother’s medicines when she died Oct. 31, 2018.
There was no immediate response to an email and phone message left with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday requesting comment. An automatic response email indicated that Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland was out of the office.
A State Police spokesperson said there would be no comment on pending litigation, forwarding questions to the Attorney General’s Office. Leland Moore, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said there would be no comment on the matter.
Scheid told a story of family intrigue and accusations that resulted in the most serious charges possible.
“It still dumbfounds me that this actually happened,” Scheid said. “I’ve lost everything.”
The murder charges were eventually dropped. In a plea deal, Scheid admitted to stealing a family Bible and lying about it. She now says she only did so because she wanted to fight for custody of her two children. Accepting the plea agreement meant she was no longer accused of murder and would be able to see her children, and begin to work to regain custody.
“With any charges pending against her, Josephine could not begin the process to have her children returned to her,” the lawsuit reads.
“I wanted to be able to see my kids,” she said. Her children are in their father’s custody. She suggested their father worked with her brother and other family members to convince prosecutors she was responsible for her mother’s death.
Scheid’s attorney, Theresa Grabowksi, filed the 63-count suit in federal court this month. It names more than 40 defendants, including Cape May County, Gloucester County, the Gloucester County coroner, the state of New Jersey, several family members and an additional 150 “John Does,” typically used when a plaintiff does not know the name of a defendant.
The suit asks for attorney’s fees and punitive damages. But Scheid said she is not interested in money.
“I want to make sure this can never happen to anyone else,” she said.
It was just over a year after her mother died that Scheid was arrested. State Police and officers with the Prosecutor’s Office arrested her Nov. 8, 2019, with the help of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Details of the case released at the time by Sutherland and Col. Patrick Callahan of the State Police indicate the State Police received information that the death was suspicious in December 2018, about a month after Michaelis died.
She was 59 when she died, living in the Belleplain section of Dennis Township. Her obituary describes her as a devout Catholic and math professor.
In announcing the charges, officials cited intoxication from hydromorphine, alprazolam and lorazepam as the cause of death. Hydromorphine is a painkiller, while the other two are prescribed for anxiety.
According to Scheid, her mother had been receiving the drugs intravenously but had asked to switch to taking them orally. In the weeks leading up to her death, Scheid said, her mother could no longer eat because of the cancer’s advancement.
In the suit, and in the interview Wednesday, Scheid said her family members and her mother’s husband had accused her of overmedicating Michaelis. At that point, she said, she turned over the responsibility of administering the medication to others in the family. In the suit, she levels accusations against her brother and sister-in-law, her mother’s husband, her own husband and others.
Scheid spent months in Cape May County jail. The lawsuit also alleges mistreatment before her release in September 2020. She says she was strip searched in the presence of other inmates after being near a fight between other inmates. She also alleges she was denied medical attention.
On Oct. 15, 2021, she pleaded guilty to stealing the Bible and received a year’s probation. She said as the executrix of her mother’s estate, she was in her legal rights to remove the Bible from her mother’s safe deposit box.
“I did exactly what the law said I was supposed to do,” she said.
The Bible is written in Flemish and is hundreds of years old, she said. Her grandmother brought it from Europe when fleeing the Nazis, the lawsuit states.
