Woman accused, and later cleared, of murdering her mother sues in federal court

Scheid told a story of family intrigue and accusations that resulted in the most serious charges possible.

Murder charges dropped against Florida woman accused of killing her mother in 2018 in Dennis Township CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Florida woman accused of intentionally poisoning her mother to gain…

“It still dumbfounds me that this actually happened,” Scheid said. “I’ve lost everything.”

The murder charges were eventually dropped. In a plea deal, Scheid admitted to stealing a family Bible and lying about it. She now says she only did so because she wanted to fight for custody of her two children. Accepting the plea agreement meant she was no longer accused of murder and would be able to see her children, and begin to work to regain custody.

“With any charges pending against her, Josephine could not begin the process to have her children returned to her,” the lawsuit reads.

“I wanted to be able to see my kids,” she said. Her children are in their father’s custody. She suggested their father worked with her brother and other family members to convince prosecutors she was responsible for her mother’s death.