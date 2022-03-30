With values rising, Ocean City will pay more for former car dealership property

OCEAN CITY — City Council has approved two bond ordinances worth more than $3 million each, set to cover additional expenses in the city’s long efforts to acquire land that was once home to a car dealership at 16th Street and Haven Avenue.

The city has sought to acquire the land for years, first through negotiated purchase, then filing to take it through eminent domain.

In that time, the value of the properties has soared, along with other values in the city and throughout the Jersey Shore, driven in part by a pandemic boom in second home sales.

“That was good news for property values and for owners, but not such good news for property buyers, which we were at that point,” city attorney Dottie McCrosson said at the meeting Thursday night.

McCrosson told council members the city now owns the land, but the fair market value for the property is still being worked out. That question could eventually be decided by a court. The city filed to condemn the properties after negotiations for a purchase broke down.

The properties include more than a city block next to the city’s community center.

The land had been a car dealership for decades, but the most recent tenant of the property closed in early 2018. With the building demolished, it is now a large paved area.

Most of the land is owned by Palmer Center LLC, a family-owned company led by John Flood, and another portion is owned by brothers Harry and Jerry Klause, who are Flood’s cousins.

Mayor Jay Gillian has sought to keep the property from being developed. He said he wants the land to remain open space. In 2018, the city had a deal to buy the Klause property for $9 million, but that deal collapsed after the group Fairness In Taxes challenged the original bond ordinance in a petition drive.

“You’ll recall they thought the price was too high,” McCrosson told council in a recap of the events at the meeting Thursday. She said the petition meant a delay in the deal, and the agreement of sale for the Klause portion of the property expired Oct. 31 of that year, and the Klauses declined to renew it.

According to McCrosson’s presentation, Palmer Center LLC had approvals for single-family homes on the property, while Klause Enterprises received Planning Board approval for 21 single-family units.

The city’s current appraisals put the value of the Klause lot at $9.98 million. There are two separate parcels owned by Palmer Center, including one on the north side of 16th Street that is usually described as the truck lot.

Each of the Palmer properties are assessed at $3.6 million, for a total value of $7.2 million. The city also plans to put aside more than $1 million for cleanup costs.

A city investigation found no contamination at the truck lot, McCrosson told council, and the Klauses undertook their own remediation. There are concerns with part of the Palmer property. Flood had actually sought to handle that remediation, McCrosson said, but the city disagreed over the plans, which meant about nine months of additional negotiations.

“It essentially has been a difference in methodology as to remediation, the extent of remediation and the cost of remediation,” she said.

The city’s environmental consultants did not believe the remediation proposal would be enough to get the land to residential standards, she said.

At some point, McCrosson said, there was either a dry cleaner or another business that used volatile organic compounds on that property.

Dave Breeden, president of Fairness in Taxes, spoke during the public hearing on the bond ordinances. He alleged the city failed to deposit the estimated value of the condemned properties with the courts at the same time as the motion for condemnation, which allowed the owners to seek updated appraisals that raised the values.

Although towns may legally take private land for public purposes, it does have to pay for it. The money is paid to the courts until the fair market value can be established.

City legal representatives state that the city did not pay the courts the estimated legal value of the properties when the original motions were filed, but instead waited until the courts had established the city's right to take the land. That was established in summer 2020. After additional court filings and the long process of approving two bond ordinances, which require two votes by council and a public hearing, the funds were available in December 2020.

The court set the date of the updated valuations at Dec. 23 of that year.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

