UPPER TOWNSHIP — More than 365,000 cubic yards of sand washed off Strathmere beaches since the most recent replenishment project, an annual report found.

That should come as no surprise to anyone who has walked along those beaches this winter, township attorney Paul Dietrich told the Township Committee on Monday. He said there is very little dry sand in some areas of the community’s beaches at high tide.

The Coastal Research Center at Stockton University has been monitoring Strathmere’s beaches for years. The most recent report, completed in January, was on the agenda for the Monday meeting.

Dietrich has kept committee members informed about the erosion in the seaside section of the township, where officials shut down another beach entrance in the north end, at the Williams Avenue crossover, where the Upper Township Beach Patrol has its headquarters and one of the community’s accessible entranceways under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On Monday, Dietrich said that entrance will most likely remain closed for the summer, until the next beach replenishment project.

A $30 million Army Corps of Engineers project is set to add new sand to the beaches of Strathmere, Sea Isle City and the south end of Ocean City. That work is set to start this year, but not until August at the earliest, Dietrich said.

Sea Isle is also seeing problems with erosion, as Mayor Leonard Desiderio reported to City Council on Tuesday. Storm-driving waves and high tides this week hit hard, he said, with the area around 90th Street in the city’s south end being of particular concern.

“To address this, our Public Works crews will be performing sand harvesting to provide some level of protection to the adjacent properties,” he said. “We’ll continue with these operations throughout the spring — primarily to provide protection; and hopefully as we get into late spring, to provide a base for the natural buildup of sand that typically occurs at that time of year into the summer.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains on schedule to go out to bid next month for the next cycle of replenishment, Desiderio said.

While there are concerns in Sea Isle, Dietrich said at the Monday meeting, Strathmere may have it worse. In the area near Williams Avenue, visitors and property owners may have to walk some blocks to get to the beach, with the dune crossings at Seaview, Seacliff and Winthrop avenues to the north already closed to pedestrians since the summer.

“You’re going to have to go north to the state park or walk to the street access that’s south of Williams,” Dietrich said. That would be Willard Avenue, which Dietrich said will likely be busy over the summer.

Even if the project were ready early, by June for instance, endangered birds that have nested in the area would likely mean the work would still have to wait, Committee member Curtis Corson said.

“That could be taken care of. It’s called a shotgun,” joked Mayor Jay Newman. He seemed to be saying it just to Corson, but he can be heard clearly in the posted video of the meeting.

While there may be less beach for the summer, Dietrich added that homes are not in danger from erosion.

“This is not the worst this beach has been,” he said. A wide dune remains between the homes and the ocean, although in some areas that dune drops steeply to the beach, with a cliff of up to 10 feet.

Corson said he remembers times when there was no beach or dune in the north end.

“At high tide, there was nothing. It was hitting the bulkhead,” Corson said. "I don’t want to see us go back to that.”

In some areas, Geotubes or rock walls remain from that time, he said, buried under the dunes, although he added at the meeting that the state had previously told the township to remove them.

While the worst erosion can be found at the north end of Strathmere, Dietrich said there are areas of concern throughout that section of the township.

“Even down at Whale Beach, there is not much at high tide,” he said, referring to the area just north of Sea Isle.

The Stockton report showed a significant amount of erosion in the north end of Strathmere last spring, citing back-to-back storms near Mother's Day 2022. It described the spring erosion as the most critical for the report, calling the total sand loss of 365,662 cubic yards “staggering.”

It also cites tidal dynamics around Corsons Inlet for the erosion, with a secondary channel scouring sand from the beach, leading to significant erosion even without a major storm.