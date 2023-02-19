OCEAN CITY — When Juanita Moore came to the city more than 50 years ago, multiple churches serving the city’s Black residents were thriving, each ringing with the sounds of a full choir, each deeply connected to the community it served.

“The churches were blooming. They were filled on Sunday morning,” Moore said.

She said things have changed.

There are now four active churches that have historically had a majority Black congregation. Each has seen declining attendance as members age or move away. Recent polls show fewer than half of Americans attend church or regularly participate in worship services.

Moore, and others interviewed for this story, point out that declining attendance and an aging membership are not problems limited to Black churches.

But a reduction in Ocean City’s year-round Black population and less interest in traditional church services among a younger generation appear to be lining up to form an existential threat to the remaining churches.

Moore, set to celebrate her 102nd birthday March 11, worked until she was 82, living in the same house, just her and her dog.

“I always had poodles,” she said. “I took care of the old people. I cleaned houses, whatever they wanted done.”

Moore remembers when the ministers of each of Ocean City’s Black churches would carefully tend their flocks, visiting sick members, organizing events, ensuring community members were looked after.

“When the churches begin to go down, time is winding down. You can take my word for that,” Moore said.

Centers for the community

“Our churches have always been our informational center,” said the Rev. Gregory Johnson. Members found out about local issues and events, participated in city and regional politics and tended community ties through their churches, he said.

“The churches played a strong role in the African American community,” Johnson said. “It continues today, even though the membership is down.”

Johnson has long been affiliated with Shiloh Baptist Church at 7 E. Seventh St., where Moore is also a member. He also serves a congregation in Cumberland County. Other historically Black churches still active in Ocean City include St. James AME, also on Seventh Street, Tabernacle Baptist at Eighth Street and West Avenue, and Macedonia United Methodist Church at 951 Simpson Ave.

Each has seen a reduction in membership over the years, Johnson and others said. At Shiloh, he said, there are about 15 active members, even though there are more still on the rolls.

Johnson believes it is connected to changes in demographics and culture, but also cites the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which dramatically changed people’s worship habits. Many began attending services remotely, and not everyone has come back to the pews.

“It hurts the churches. The finances don’t come in through Facebook,” Johnson said.

Looking for work, building a life

Johnson is a former member of the Ocean City Board of Education. He also served as Ocean City’s first Black member of City Council, but he was not the last.

Antwan McClellan, a lifelong city resident, was later elected to council and went on to serve as the 1st Legislative District’s first Black representative, elected as an assemblyman along with fellow Republicans Erik Simonsen and Sen. Michael Testa.

He described growing up in a close-knit community.

“Everybody knew each other and knew each other’s families,” he said.

In part due to historic discrimination, and in part by choice, most Black residents in Ocean City lived within a few blocks, roughly from Second Street to Eighth Street, to the west of West Avenue.

McClellan described his family’s story as fairly typical. His parents came to Ocean City to work in the summer, and eventually put down roots on the barrier island. Now, with real estate prices skyrocketing, many families are leaving the island.

“As the housing boom hit, a lot of those folks, many of my parents’ friends, they took the money and went back south,” McClellan said.

According to Johnson, decades ago, many families bought homes for about $15,000. Today, any property in Ocean City selling for 10 times that amount would be a bargain, with average home prices coming in at more than $600,000.

“You’d make a good profit if your house was paid off,” Johnson said.

He told a similar story, of people coming to the city to work in the hotels and other businesses in the summer, but eventually moving to the community.

“When they moved to Ocean City, they moved there to get a job and have a family,” Johnson said. “They came up here because they wanted to get out of the cotton fields or shining shoes in the South.”

Along the way, the new residents built a strong community, he said, with Black-owned boarding houses and other businesses, many within those few blocks. For years, his family ran the West Side Café.

Johnson feels something has been lost.

“It’s just not the same community as it was 10 years ago,” he said.

Deep roots in Ocean City

Loretta Thompson Harris wants to make sure the history of Ocean City’s Black community is preserved. Her first book in a trilogy on Ocean City history, “The Westside: Ocean City in True Color,” is set for release in April.

Her family has lived in Ocean City for generations.

In her research, she has documented a decline in the city’s Black population from a peak in the mid-20th century, both in real numbers and as a percentage of the city’s overall population.

In 1970, the census shows 815 Black residents, or 7.7% of the city’s population. In the 1950 census, 543 Black individuals made up 9% of the population. Today, Black residents make up 2.6% of the city population, which has shown a decline as a whole over the past 20 years. The 2020 census showed 288 people who identified as Black.

“It’s been a slow decline over the years, for all the obvious reasons. People move off to go to school and to get jobs,” Harris said. “If you don’t want to work in the service industry, you almost have to move out of town.”

Black history has been part of Ocean City history from the start.

In 1885, just a few years after the city was founded as a Methodist retreat, there were three Black people living in town year-round. That was the family of Jacob Still, the nephew of William Still, the famous abolitionist best known for his work on the Underground Railroad, and of James Still, remembered as the Black Doctor of the Pines.

“I grew up in Ocean City. The history had never been researched or documented,” Harris said.

Local historian John Loper said Still was from Camden and owned a Boardwalk confectionary near Eighth Street. Loper has worked extensively to preserve the Ocean City Lifesaving station, and said there is Black history there, too.

“In 1886, there was a Black man who worked at the lifesaving station,” Loper said. “We don’t know who he is. We have a photo of him standing in front of the building with the rest of the crew.”

The lifesaving service was integrated from the start, Loper said. Loper does not believe Ocean City’s schools were segregated, but the beaches were at one time.

Decision on survival

Seen from the outside, Ocean City’s Black churches do not look stuck in the past. The pastors and membership participate in city events, and the churches livestream services and keep in touch with members through active social media pages.

But Johnson says the church buildings need costly upkeep. Things will continue to get tougher as current members age and young people move out of town.

He sees some positives, he said. There are more white members attending the historic Black churches, and the other churches are more integrated, as is the community as a whole. McClellan said there are fewer year-round Black residents in the city, but said the people visiting the community are more diverse than ever.

According to Johnson, the city has helped support the Black churches, praising members of City Council and Mayor Jay Gillian for supporting the community. He said the city’s Black churches would not be able to survive without the support of the city’s much larger community.

With several churches in the same neighborhood, Johnson said consolidation would make sense, possibly creating a single non-denominational church along the lines of the Ocean City Tabernacle, around which the city was originally founded.

“That’s where the conversation in the Black community needs to be,” he said. But he does not expect that discussion to go far, if it starts at all.

“That will never happen,” Johnson said. “Nobody wants to introduce that conversation.”