With no tax increase proposed, Gillian says Ocean City is stronger than ever

OCEAN CITY — Touting a record surplus and continued infrastructure work, Mayor Jay Gillian presented City Council on Thursday with an $88.8 million budget proposal that does not increase the local purpose tax rate.

He also presented his State of the City address at the meeting.

“I’m here to report tonight that the state of the city is stronger than it’s ever been,” Gillian said, citing flood mitigation work and a strong economy.

“We continue to make improvements to every part of town,” he said. “We’re adding new services and preserving the traditions we love. We have an experienced and dedicated city team that makes it all possible. Ocean City remains a great place to live, work and play. Investments in Ocean City are sounder than ever.”

As proposed, the budget includes a local tax rate of 47.2 cents for every $100 of assessed value, which would mean if the budget is approved as proposed, the owner of a property assessed at $500,000 would owe $2,363 in city taxes, in addition to school and county taxes.

Under Ocean City’s form of government, it’s up to the administration to propose a budget, while council has the final word. Council plans to begin discussing the budget at its next meeting, planned for March 24. It can decide to amend the proposal. After a vote to introduce it, the budget still requires a public hearing and final vote.

Rising property values helped the city increase spending by more than $1 million over last year without an increase in the tax rate, meaning the same rate will bring in more money.

“Ocean City continues to benefit from a growing tax base. We saw $174 million in new ratables this year,” Gillian said. “After record years for beach tag and parking revenue, our fund balance sits at another record: $10.4 million. These are some of the factors that help us sustain our capital improvements without raising the tax rate.”

The budget calls for half of that surplus, $5.4 million, to go into this year’s budget.

Over the past year, Gillian said, the city added five police officers but decreased the overall number of city employees by three, for a total of 269. He said the city faced increases in health care costs, salaries and pensions. To balance $2.5 million in cost increases, there were significant reductions in department budgets, Gillian said.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, I think it’s important to come in at zero this year. We always have to consider how inflation and other global issues might affect Ocean City,” Gillian said. “But I’d like to put that aside for a moment and send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine. They deserve our full support.”

For the second meeting in a row, Councilman Keith Hartzell included Ukraine in the prayer that opens each meeting.

Hartzell and Gillian are set to square off in a race for the mayor’s seat this spring as Gillian seeks a fourth term.

Gillian said city officials spoke this week to a special assistant to President Joe Biden about getting funds from the massive federal infrastructure bill to fund local improvements. Projects could include roadwork and charging stations for electric vehicles.

The city also has about $4.9 million in COVID-19 relief funds from 2021, which Gillian said state guidelines will allow the city to spend on flood mitigation and cybersecurity. The city got more than $7 million from the fund last year, according to information posted by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s office. That’s the largest amount for any municipality in the county.

Of what’s left, $3.7 million will go toward drainage work on Haven Avenue, with $1.2 million for cybersecurity and upgrades to the city’s computer networks. Council approved that project Thursday.

Gillian cited a number of projects as part of his speech, including rebuilt bulkheads and flooding and drainage work.

Among other items from 2021 he cited, Gillian mentioned replacing Boardwalk decking, police working with parents to host a rally to encourage bike safety, and paving miles of roads and alleys.

The city also plans to return birds of prey to the Boardwalk this summer to control sea gulls. The program began in 2019 and has been popular.

While Gillian described it as a zero increase, the budget documents do show a tiny increase of 0.14% compared to last year’s rate, amounting to about $3 on the average tax bill. The documents include a change of 6/100ths of a cent compared to the tax rate last year, at 47.26 cents compared with 47.2 cents last year.

“Final tax rates always read in tenths though, so for all intents and purposes at the moment it’s flat at 47.2 cents from last year vs 47.2 cents now,” said Frank Donato III, the city’s finance director. “When a municipality adopts a budget at a certain tax rate it is never final until certified and equalized at the county level.”

