With Jewish high holy days underway, South Jersey rabbis see a time for reflection, inclusiveness and hope

Attitudes as well as businesses adapted. The Breakers Hotel, formerly at 4100 Boardwalk, was advertising Rosh Hashana services in 1944, catering to its mainly Jewish clientele.

“There was a lot of Jewish culture here besides religious life,” Gordon said.

That Jewish culture is evident in courses now taught at Stockton and in traditions celebrated during the Jewish high holy days, which began this year at sundown Sept. 6 with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. The holy days conclude with Yom Kippur, a day of atonement, beginning at sundown Wednesday and ending sundown Thursday. The day of atonement is considered the most sacred day of the year in the Jewish faith.

Marcia Fiedler, director of the Jewish Studies program at Stockton, teaches courses such as Women in the Bible and other subjects about Judaism. However, her classroom reflects a multifaith society and is a space where students can speak openly with each other about their beliefs.

“Ninety-five percent of the students who take the classes are not Jewish,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful experience for Muslim students, Christian students, students of no faith at all to get together and talk about similarities and differences. We’ve learned that no way is no better than the other.”