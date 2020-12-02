With indoor dining restrictions, area businesses pivot to create winter wonderlands outside

“Featuring an elevated menu of cocktails and light fare, our Winter Igloos can accommodate parties of up to eight, making them the perfect private and socially distant outdoor dining option for groups looking to toast the season together,” according to the hotel’s website.

John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern & Liquors in Atlantic City, built an outdoor bar on his property this summer. A month ago, he added a tent to keep customers somewhat warm as winter approaches.

“The outdoor bar was built on survival,” he said. “It’s been very helpful and successful because we don’t have to close at 10 p.m.”

Gov. Phil Murphy announced last month that bars and restaurants in New Jersey could not serve food and drink indoors after 10 p.m. due to the pandemic.

While the bar owner pivoted his business to capitalize on outdoor dining and drinking, he said it hasn’t been easy and it won’t get any easier once we head deeper into the winter.

“I don’t know how much more creative anyone can get,” he said. “We’ve exhausted that, and anyone who does food and booze for holiday parties and catering, that’s not happening now.”

On Monday, Murphy lowered the limit of outdoor gatherings to 25 people.