With indoor dining restrictions, area businesses pivot to create winter wonderlands outside

EGG HARBOR CITY — While capacity, and fun, indoors are limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses have pivoted to bring the fun outside.
This past weekend, Renault Winery debuted Vinter Wonderland, an outdoor experience complete with a 60-by-100-foot ice skating rink, outdoor dining, vendors and live entertainment.
It’s a place where you can “wine, dine, skate and shop,” said Jon Schaffer, owner of Flight Entertainment and Renault’s in-house entertainment director.
“When COVID hit this year, we moved everything outside for outdoor dining,” he said.
Over the summer, the winery brought dining and live music outside and made weekends at Renault a whole experience.
“Overall, it was really successful,” said Dan Alicea, vice president of Vivamee, the parent company of Renault. “We’re really happy with the community that came out to support.”
While it wasn’t initially in the plans, they’ve decided to extend the outdoor experience throughout the winter and offer up winter activities, toasty spirits and fire pits.
“During these times, people feel safe being outside,” Alicea said. “This is just giving them another activity to be able to get out instead of being cooped up in their homes. We’re blessed at this property because we have the land. We’re able to give people the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, even in the winter months.”
Ashley Lanphear, 33, of Mount Laurel, had just gotten married at Renault in September and came out Sunday to ice skate. She and her mother spent some time on the ice before heading over to the outdoor dining area.
“We follow (Renault) on Instagram and we saw it on there and thought it sounded like a great time,” she said. “I think it’s a brilliant idea. Now, we get to relax and have some wine.
“Typically around the holidays, I’ll go somewhere and ice skate outside,” she added. “We do outdoor dining, but only at places that have heaters, so more options outdoors would be great.”
Lou Napolitano, of Galloway Township , came out Sunday with his family because it was a beautiful day.
“We heard about it and we were riding by the area, so we figured we’d stop in,” he said.
The family sat down for a bite to eat before checking out the band, a country-rock combo called Triple Rail Turn.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “We’ll be back.”
Other businesses in the area have also created a winter experience outside as indoor dining remains capped at 25% capacity.
Congress Hall in Cape May offers 12 igloos set up on the Grand Lawn for a winter-themed, socially distant dining experience.
“Featuring an elevated menu of cocktails and light fare, our Winter Igloos can accommodate parties of up to eight, making them the perfect private and socially distant outdoor dining option for groups looking to toast the season together,” according to the hotel’s website.
John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern & Liquors in Atlantic City, built an outdoor bar on his property this summer. A month ago, he added a tent to keep customers somewhat warm as winter approaches.
“The outdoor bar was built on survival,” he said. “It’s been very helpful and successful because we don’t have to close at 10 p.m.”
Gov. Phil Murphy announced last month that bars and restaurants in New Jersey could not serve food and drink indoors after 10 p.m. due to the pandemic.
While the bar owner pivoted his business to capitalize on outdoor dining and drinking, he said it hasn’t been easy and it won’t get any easier once we head deeper into the winter.
“I don’t know how much more creative anyone can get,” he said. “We’ve exhausted that, and anyone who does food and booze for holiday parties and catering, that’s not happening now.”
On Monday, Murphy lowered the limit of outdoor gatherings to 25 people.
As for winters in the future, Exadaktilos has a plan in place to continue outdoor dining with a modified structure, stages and fire pits, if it’s needed.
“Hopefully not,” he said. “The bar? Yes. Doing business outside? Hopefully that’s a thing of the past.”
