With high school paid off, Ocean City schools expect a tax rate drop

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City taxpayers are in for a break, with a drop in the school tax rate under a budget proposal brought to the Board of Education on Wednesday.

The proposal for the 2022-23 school year actually increases spending compared to this year, but the budget projects a significant drop in debt payments with the final payout of the bond for the district high school after 20 years.

“On April 1, so in a couple of days, the school will make their last payment on Ocean City High School,” School business administrator Timothy Kelley said. “That debt will be completely paid off.”

That will mean a $1.98 million reduction in debt service for the district, with debt payments set to drop from $2.3 million in the current school year to $329,670 next year.

With the city and county set to keep their tax rates steady, the change will mean a reduction in tax bills this year.

Kelley presented the $43.6 million budget to the school board on Wednesday, outlining increases to several line items. Last year’s budget was $42.9 million, meaning spending is up 1.6% compared to last year in the budget as introduced.

With the board’s unanimous approval, the budget will now be reviewed at the county level before coming back to the Ocean City school board on April 27 for public comment and a final vote.

The meeting had been delayed while the district waited for final state aid figures before introducing the budget, Kelley said.

The budget shows $15.86 million spent on regular instruction, and a little over $3 million on special programs. It also includes $7.7 million for employee benefits, $5.2 million for maintenance, operations and security, and $4.3 million for student support services, which are all up compared to last year. The largest categories saw in increase of about 1%. The line item for administration, curriculum and staff development is set at $3.5 million, down about 4% compared to last year.

The budget includes a tax rate of 19.9 cents per $100 of assessed value, compared to 21.5 cents last year. That means a home assessed at $500,000, close to average in Ocean City, will owe $995 in school taxes, in addition to municipal and county taxes, a drop of $80 compared to last year.

Ocean City voters approved a $40 million bond referendum in 2001, approving the funding for the new high school, in addition to more than $11 million from the state. The new high school opened in 2004 across the street from the site of the former school.

The community built the former school in 1924, and updated in 1982. The former school entrance remains at its original site, across Atlantic Avenue from the existing school.

