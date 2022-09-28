With garages used for storage, Ocean City may look to park cars under houses

OCEAN CITY — Most houses in Ocean City do not have garages, but there are many throughout the beach town, either attached to houses or stand-alone structures on the property.

Instead of adjacent to houses or nearby, why not underneath?

That’s a possibility being presented by the city administration, which plans this fall to bring a series of recommendations for amendments to the zoning ordinance, including a proposal to encourage parking underneath homes.

Multiple homes were lifted above the flood plain elevation after Hurricane Sandy a decade ago, city administrator George Savastano told City Council on Thursday. Parking spaces under lifted houses could help improve the city’s parking issues, he said.

“We have the opportunity, we believe, to create additional parking areas under homes in some areas of town,” Savastano said.

Even where homes have garages in town, he said few are used to park cars.

Most get used for storage, for bikes, surfboards and almost anything else.

Few houses in the barrier island have basements, Savastano said, making garages the obvious choice for storage.

A very unscientific survey of homes in a block of the city’s south end found fewer than a quarter of the houses have garages, and of those, only one was used for a vehicle.

After Sandy, multiple property owners took advantage of government programs to lift their homes above the likely height of even the worst future floods. In some cases, though, that meant making the first habitable floor of the building five feet above the ground.

Most garages have about 8 feet of clearance. A standard overhead garage door is 7 feet tall.

In some neighborhoods, having parking spaces under habitable areas of houses is already common.

Mayor Jay Gillian raised the possibility of increasing parking under homes in his weekly message to residents on Sept. 16.

Few details of the proposal were presented to City Council at the most recent meeting Thursday. Savastano said the proposal could mean more parking in some residential areas. The administration was also reviewing other zoning standards, he said, with plans to return to council with a detailed recommendation later this fall.

Parking is always an issue in Ocean City, at least in the summer. Earlier this year, members of council said it is sometimes difficult in the Asbury Avenue downtown in January as well.

In January, Gillian told City Council that the administration would look at the possibility of creating a parking garage in the city, with six sites under consideration.

Council member Tom Rotondi thanked the administration for raising the topic, and said members of council often get calls from residents about parking, as well as about increasing building density in the town.

“I know due to Sandy some of them look a lot bigger because they were able to be raised more, but there are some situations that are popping up,” he said, citing a structure he said seems to extend into the alley.

Some residents also complained about increasing density, saying buildings continue to get too big. Council member Jody Levchuk agreed with one speaker, saying a new house needs more parking.

“There are some beautiful homes being built. I don’t have a problem with that. I have a problem with a seven-bedroom home with one parking spot,” Levchuk said. “We’re going to fix that.”

Resident Dorie Good said later in the meeting that even if the zoning rules are reasonable, the Zoning Board grants too many variances, even if neighbors object.

“They pat them on the hand and say, ‘We know best,’” she said. People are getting angry in the community, she said. “What is getting built is ridiculous.”