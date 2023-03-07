MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – The township is looking for new ways to raise revenue and shrink expenses, including a hiring freeze, as township government tries to keep up with rising costs, Mayor Tim Donohue told business leaders at a recent State of the Township address.

In addition to property taxes, the township hopes to bring in money from property sales, a one-time income source, and new taxes for cannabis sales, backing both a retail dispensary and a marijuana growing facility in the township.

The address to the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce has become an annual event. At the same meeting this month, police Chief Christopher Leusner presented his department’s annual report.

In addition to inflation driving up costs for everyone, the township faces increasing costs for energy, pensions and health care for employees, which Donohue said were up by $1 million compared to last year.

He said the township must keep its wages for employees competitive with other communities.

“We don’t operate in a vacuum,” Donohue said. “Every town is trying to find good people. And you have to pay them to get them to work for you.”

He told chamber members that the township is working to attract new businesses, citing new eateries and a home design store that opened in 2022. He hopes to see more open this year, including the Cape Square project in Rio Grande, expected to include a movie theater, beer garden, bowling alley and more.

Donohue credited the township’s responsible development plans for contributing to business growth.

“Middle is moving forward with initiatives such as expanding economic development zones in Rio Grande, working with the county to enhance downtown Cape May Court House, and creating workforce housing opportunities,” reads a township statement on the address.

It said the township is working to improve infrastructure and recreation for residents. Work includes paving and sewer upgrades, a project to bring water service to the Del Haven section and additions to the bike path, with a section running from the Cape May County Park & Zoo to the Dennis Township bike path.

Middle also spearheaded the Rio Grande Community Partnership to address quality-of-life concerns for residents and business owners in that part of town.

“What’s missing in Rio Grande is support for mental health and the framework to support the homeless,” Donohue said. “It’s very difficult for a municipality to do this on its own. We’re bringing in state agencies and county agencies to help tackle this problem.”