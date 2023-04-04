In the waters off Cape May, things look much like they have in previous years, according to Capt. Matt Remuzzi with the Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center.

One of two whale watching tours operating out of Cape May Harbor, the business started operating for the season in March, and there have been marine mammal sightings on every trip, including a recent humpback whale sighting, Remuzzi said.

Humpback whales can be found in every ocean around the globe, and are the kind of whale most likely to be seen off the coast of New Jersey. Once a target for commercial whalers, populations of humpback whales rebounded after they were included on the federal endangered species list, and since a moratorium from the International Whaling Commission started in 1985.

The species population recovered enough that they were removed from the endangered list in 2016. The population in the Atlantic Ocean is considered not to be at risk, but extensive protections remain in place.

Humpbacks can sometimes be seen from beaches, and are often spotted from local whale watching trips.

“There definitely has been an increase over the last 10 years,” Remuzzi said. That is not just because the population has increased. Atlantic menhaden have been moving closer to the shore, and whales have been following them.

“We’ve been seeing more and more baitfish, especially along the shoreline,” he said. That means seeing more whales, and the whales coming closer to shore. “We’re seeing them closer, and we’re seeing more of them.”

Federal data backs up Remuzzi’s observations about humpbacks, which now number 80,000 worldwide, although the same surveys show the North Atlantic right whale numbers have dropped to just several hundred. Most of the whales found dead on New Jersey beaches over the winter have been humpbacks.

Throughout New Jersey, concern is high for whales and other marine mammals this spring, after a winter of high-profile beachings of whales and dolphins.

More than 20 whales have been found dead on beaches since December, and eight dolphins recently beached in Sea Isle City. The surviving animals were later euthanized.

While there appears to be a consensus that the deaths are tragic, less clear is what caused them.

Against the wind

For skeptics of wind power, the answer seems obvious. The spike in whale deaths coincides with work preparing for offshore wind power projects, and offshore wind critics have raised concerns about the impact of the projects on marine life early in the planning process.

At recent public meetings in South Jersey, wind power opponents have said the whale deaths helped galvanize the movement opposing wind power plans.

“We do support clean, renewable energy if it really is clean, but we know that offshore wind is not,” said Suzanne Hornick, of Ocean City, at a rally in Trenton on Thursday in opposition to offshore wind power. She has been organizing local opposition to the projects.

While federal biologists maintain that no evidence connects the whale deaths with offshore work, Hornick is convinced there is a connection. She said the offshore survey work correlates to the whale deaths, and believes the work is the cause, at least indirectly, saying the sound waves could distress or confuse marine mammals.

“It’s ludicrous to not assume there’s a connection there, or at least want to investigate it further,” Hornick said Monday.

Offshore wind opponents have spoken about the impact on ocean views and the expense to consumers, who are set to pay more for electricity under the state plans. But the impact on marine life has become central to the campaign, as images of huge whales washed onto area beaches have made national news and solidified opposition to the projects.

At several public meetings, opponents of the projects have said wind power is being foisted on coastal communities by politicians in Trenton and Washington without local input. Hornick and others have described that process as undemocratic, and county and city governments have promised to do what they can to slow the process before the first turbines can be put in place. Hornick said she is not concerned about the views, but rather about the environmental impact of a series of projects she believes will not reduce carbon emissions.

“It’s going to be an industrialization of our ocean that makes no sense,” she said.

President Joe Biden and Gov. Phil Murphy back offshore wind projects. Both Democrats have repeatedly expanded plans before New Jersey’s first turbine is built off the coast. Biden’s Department of Energy is expected to deploy enough offshore wind projects to power 10 million homes by 2030, and close to quadruple that number by 2050. That includes projects in the Gulf of Mexico, development of floating wind turbine platforms and building a domestic wind power industry.

The efforts have pitted local environmental groups against each other. Some organizations say climate change is a far greater threat to marine environments than these projects, while others, like Clean Ocean Action, want the process to slow down.

Cindy Zipf, executive director of Clean Ocean Action, described the plans as “too much, too fast and too vast” at a recent congressional hearing in Wildwood.

Multiple mayors in New Jersey shore towns have called for a moratorium on wind work, citing the deaths of whales, and some Democratic officials have joined calls for more information.

New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both Democrats, recently joined other Democratic senators expressing concerns about the whale deaths, especially the deaths of North Atlantic right whales, of which only a few hundred remain in the world.

The senators wrote to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calling for the organization to share more data with other government agencies and nonprofits.

“We believe accessibility, transparency and timeliness is of the utmost importance for NOAA’s whale injury and death reporting,” they wrote.

There was no response from the NOAA press office to a request for an interview. In January, NOAA scientists told reporters on a conference call there is no evidence connecting offshore wind work with any whale deaths or injuries.

Wind power companies, and offshore wind supporters, also say there is no reason to tie the industry to the whale deaths, but so far those assertions have been dismissed by opponents of the offshore wind plans.

Ocean Wind 1, the South Jersey project expected to be the first to be built in a lease area 15 miles off the coast, has maintained none of its operations have harmed any marine mammals.

Critics suggest the use of sound waves to map the ocean floor may have impacted marine mammals. Federal officials say the sound used for offshore wind surveys is far less intense than that used for offshore oil exploration, and does not seem to have had any impact on whales where it has been used.

Owned by the Danish company Ørsted, Ocean Wind 1 could begin onshore construction this fall, if needed permits are secured, according to company officials. Offshore preparatory work was completed in January.

The Atlantic Shores project farther north has also conducted survey work off the coast, but information from the company states that the only sonar used is for navigation.

“Beached whale incidents are tragic, however, there is no evidence that whale strandings have any connection to offshore wind activity in New Jersey, which have largely been limited to surveys off the coast that are conducted with stringent safeguards in place to minimize the potential for interaction with marine mammals,” reads a statement posted to the company website. Officials with that company said survey teams have logged more than a million hours with no adverse interactions with whales, and no injury to any marine mammals. Construction on that project is expected to begin in 2024, with the first wind power generated in 2027.

Search for answers

The federal government has been concerned about an unusual number of whale deaths since 2016. In cases where the Marine Mammal Stranding Center has been able to determine a cause of death for whales in the region, many were attributed to collisions with vessels.

Wind power advocates have held meetings and rallies of their own, arguing those opposing wind power have seized on the deaths of whales as a means of discrediting wind energy. Several advocates have suggested the discussion is being muddied by politics.

It’s a big ocean, and in about half of the cases of whale deaths, no certain determination of a cause of death has been found. Dr. Samantha Muka at the Stevens Institute of Technology said definitive answers may be years away, if they are ever found at all.

Muka is not a biologist, but instead a historian and sociologist of marine biology.

“I study how scientists study the ocean,” she said.

The marine mammal deaths this winter have been dramatic and hard to ignore, but are not unprecedented. In 2004, 37 whales washed ashore across multiple states, she said.

“New Jersey hasn’t seen this many beached dead whales, but the numbers are such that if they stopped today, it would appear to be a normal event,” she said in a March interview. “If it continues at this pace, it looks historic for New Jersey.”

Some sound waves can hurt whales, Muka said. But even in cases where much more powerful sound waves have been used, such as Navy sonar, most whales will just swim farther away if it is bothering them, she said.

In addition to boat strikes, she said, whales can be harmed by diseases and by fishing nets. It is also possible that as the whales move closer to shore, those that die are more likely to be washed up on a beach rather than eventually sinking in deep water, making it seem as though far more are dying than usual.

“When whales beach, people want to blame it on something,” she said. “It’s just not clear. So all of this is speculation. It will continue to be politicized speculation.”

Area politicians calling for a moratorium on offshore wind power work say there is no harm in delaying the projects, and if there is a connection to the whale deaths, that may become clear. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, who has become increasingly critical of offshore wind power, argues the Biden administration and news media outlets are hiding the potential impact of the project, which he said will have no impact on climate change.

In a series of tweets recently, Van Drew called for a complete moratorium on offshore wind projects, citing numerous concerns about energy security, the size of the turbines and the potential environmental impact.

“There is too much at stake & I will not allow these companies, or this administration, hide behind ‘stopping climate change’ as an excuse to destroy our oceans,” Van Drew tweeted.

Humpback whales can live up to 90 years and grow to 40 tons, according to NOAA. That’s heavier than an average full dump truck. Threats include vessel strikes, entanglement with fishing gear and noise in the ocean, NOAA’s website states.

There are an estimated 80,000 humpback whales, a considerable increase from the lowest point of decades ago. There are still areas where humpback populations are classified as endangered.

Of far greater concern is the future of the North Atlantic right whale, which commercial whalers took to the brink of extinction in the 1890s. Federal authorities estimate there are fewer than 350 North Atlantic right whales remaining.

Right whales have been found dead this year, including one found in January in North Carolina and another Feb. 12 in Virginia. The North Carolina whale was a calf that was separated from its mother. A report from NOAA indicates the other was killed by a vessel strike. The report shows no North Atlantic right whale deaths reported in 2022, but the number for 2023 is not far from average, at least so far. There were 17 right whale deaths in 2017, the report shows, and a total of 31 animals either killed or badly injured.

So far, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine has not connected any of the marine mammal deaths to offshore wind power work.

“We trust the Marine Mammal Stranding Center,” said Remuzzi, the whale watch captain. “That’s their job. We trust that they’ll get to the bottom of this more than any speculation.”

So far, he has not seen an increase in interest in whale watching as worry over whales continues to rise.

