With aviation developments on the horizon, some believe Atlantic County economy is looking up

Eyeing new developments by the airport, government and business leaders are hoping to see new industries lift off in Atlantic County.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority issued a request for proposals, or RFP, earlier this month to develop 400 acres next in the northwest quadrant of the Atlantic City International Airport, which would include 1.5 million square feet of cargo and facility space. Support for the project is being provided by Atlantic County and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.

ACEA President Lauren Moore said the recent RFP would help leverage the area’s aviation industry for economic development. The aviation hub — which includes ACY and the Federal Aviation Administration William J. Hughes Technical Center — affords Atlantic County “great institutional, cornerstone assets” and unique strengths that could drive economic growth, Moore said.

The ACEA, which is a privately run, nonprofit corporation founded to attract businesses and development to Atlantic County, is working with several developers to have them submit a proposal, according to Moore.

“That’s a lot of square feet ... with a lot of jobs,” Moore said. “So, we are very excited to work with the SJTA to unlock this 400 acres and have them put this RFP out on the street.”

Moore said there also is an opportunity for the area to pivot toward an aviation maintenance-and-repair industry, including the construction of an academy teaching about airplane repair. The county also has access to 58 acres through the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park for aerospace research-and-development companies.

Moore said strengthening the aviation sector was critical to the broader ACEA strategy of diversifying the Atlantic County economy. The region is hobbled by its dependence on gaming, hospitality and tourism industries, Moore said.

Societal shocks, such as the 2007-2009 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, left the region vulnerable to crippling downturns. According to an ACEA report published in May 2021, the leisure, tourism and travel industries represents about three-fifths of the Atlantic County economy. All were paralyzed by the advent of COVID-19 pandemic starting in March 2020.

Having other industries that the region can draw from for growth may make it more resilient to downturns in the future.

“It’s no secret, we are very, very, very dependent on hospitality, tourism and gaming,” Moore said. “The reason I bring (the pandemic) up is because it shows the importance of diversifying our economy.”

Moore said the aviation industry represents the best opportunity to diversify Atlantic County’s economy.

To make room for the development, the county had to work to find a nest for a bird sanctuary near a runway. Moore said the ACEA, Atlantic County and the SJTA all worked together to relocate the sanctuary farther west at county-purchased land. Moore credited the move with making both the airport safer for both planes and protecting the birds.

Moore said he has a general idea in mind for the project. He said the airport could become a focus for the transportation of internet commerce distribution and that there was an SJTA plan to have a rail spur off the Atlantic City rail line to facilitate that. Such a transformation, Moore said, would be appealing to national retail giants and attract them to the area.

The location would give these national companies prime access to the Expressway and I-95 corridor. The ecommerce jobs these industries create, he noted, would be fortified against events like the pandemic that shutdown in-person business.

“Atlantic City Airport has such great potential for a regional, air cargo, ecommerce distribution center,” Moore said. “What a great opportunity for companies like Walmart, Amazon, UPS, Fed Ex, DHL, to come in here and set up a cargo-city hub at Atlantic City International Airport.”

Plans to build a 181,000 square-foot Amazon facility in Galloway Township were unveiled at a Township Planning Board meeting Thursday night, several hours after Moore talked with The Press. The facility, planned for the lot at the intersection of Aloe Street and Genoa Avenue, will be an Amazon “Last Mile Delivery Station” where Amazon drivers will take packages received from larger, central sites and deliver them to customers’ doorsteps.

Between on-site employees and shipping contractors, the Amazon facility would employ about 500 people — although some near neighbors of the project have expressed opposition due to concerns over traffic noise and light pollution.

Given the new developments on the horizon, Moore said the Atlantic County economy was on its way up.

“Things are really starting come around,” Moore said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

