With anniversary of groundbreaking near, few answers on what’s holding up Atlantic City ShopRite

ATLANTIC CITY — If a plan falls apart and no one is willing to talk about it, does it make a sound?

It’s been nearly 11 months since Gov. Phil Murphy and other state and local officials broke ground on a new supermarket for the community on Baltic Avenue, near Tanger Outlets The Walk and the Atlantic City Convention Center. Not much visible has happened since.

“So Bill, we’re shopping for Thanksgiving right here. Maybe even Fourth of July hotdogs,” Murphy said at the Nov. 18 groundbreaking to Bill Sumas, whose family founded Village Super Market Inc., where he is listed as executive vice president.

Murphy had asked for a day, date and time for the supermarket to open, and he said Sumas told him within a year. Other supermarket staff said it may be closer to two years.

“Something tells me you’re managing my expectations,” Murphy said then.

In 2022, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved spending $18.7 million on building the project, to lease it to Village Super Market for $1 a year as the site of a new full-service ShopRite. Officials hailed the move as an end to Atlantic City’s status as a food desert. There are several food markets in the city, but there has not been a full supermarket for more than 16 years.

Earlier this week, several sources with the CRDA, the state and the city either did not respond to a request for comment or had no new information to provide.

Some residents doubt the proposed supermarket will ever open.

"It hasn’t come, and I don’t think it will,” said Nora Showell, 65, of Atlantic City’s 3rd Ward. She said she shops at the Acme in Ventnor because she doesn’t have a choice.

“Every time something says it’s coming to Atlantic City, it never does. Why? I don’t know, or understand,” said Showell. Other projects seem to make progress, she said, such as a water park being built at the Showboat hotel, but not something that would help residents.

“We don’t care about the water park,” said Showell. “We care about getting decent groceries.”

In previous interviews, staff at Village Super Market said progress was being made on the project. No progress was visible at the site, then or now.

State officials said in July that Village Super Market was soliciting bids for contractors and Mayor Marty Small Sr. cited supply chain issues.

“We’re working diligently to ensure construction commences as soon as possible,” Small said over the summer.

But there was no response from the mayor to requests for an update for this story.

A spokesperson for the CRDA said there was no new information, and there was no response to a request for comment from Executive Director Sean Pattwell.

Several members of the Board of Directors of the CRDA either were unavailable for comment or said they did not have any information.

In the spring, staff at Village Super Market said the site was being prepared for construction, which they expected to get underway in the summer. Since then, there has been no response to requests for comment, including calls and emails this week.

Over the summer, a source familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated the supermarket chain had requested a $500,000 annual subsidy to cover operational losses. The source cited that money as the wrench in the gears.

But so far, no one with firsthand information has confirmed that publicly, not with the CRDA, not with the state, not with the supermarket chain.

There also was no response to a request for an interview from the legislative office for Atlantic City, but in a Tuesday letter to Small, state Sen. Vince Polistina mentioned the ShopRite as part of a laundry list of concerns he had about Atlantic City, which also touched on gun violence, drug sales and quality-of-life issues. In it, Polistina cast doubt that the supermarket would ever arrive.

"An elaborate groundbreaking for the ShopRite was held in November of 2021. There has still not been a single thing done at the site since. When questioned, you deflected and blamed supply chain issues as a result of COVID," Polistina wrote to Small. "The reality is there was never a deal signed with ShopRite because they wanted $500,000 in losses guaranteed each year. Now, with costs escalating due to inflation, is doesn't look like the project will happen at all."

Polistina is a Republican, while Murphy, Small and most of the officials who were in the spotlight at the groundbreaking are Democrats.

The CRDA board meets regularly but has not discussed the matter in any of the public meetings this year. One resident asked for an update during the public comment portion of a meeting over the summer and was told staff members would reach out with more details after the meeting.

The speaker said later he never heard back from the CRDA.

Some frustration is evident, as residents start to doubt the future of the project.

“If you’re just going to give up, you’re not giving us a chance,” said Showell. “It’s either we get one or we don’t.”

“We really need it,” said Kimberly Graves, 51, of Atlantic City. She does not drive, and the NJ Transit 505 bus she caught to pick up groceries at the Ventnor Plaza had to turn back because of flooding. Heavy rain and tidal flooding spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ian made everything more difficult this week. Relying on a taxi or other transportation can add a lot to a grocery bill, and for some older residents, it can be difficult to use Lyft, Uber or some other tech-based system.

Transportation to an Atlantic City ShopRite at Baltic and Indiana avenues would be easier for all city residents, since the bus station is only a block or two away. There are also always taxis outside the bus station, Graves said.