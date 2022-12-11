With all these plans for Bader Field, what does the future hold for the Atlantic City Skate Zone?

ATLANTIC CITY — Two competing developers have proposed big projects to redevelop Bader Field.

Neither plan envisions a future for the Atlantic City Skate Zone, the 23-year-old ice-skating rink first built by owners of an NHL franchise to promote skating locally.

“We would have no home,” said Nicole Walling, president of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club, which uses the Skate Zone’s ice weekly.

A year after the city spared the Skate Zone from an impending shutdown, parents of hockey and figure skaters are worried about the possibility of the area’s only ice rink being torn down as developers plan to redevelop the former airfield.

One developer, DEEM, a Los Angeles and Atlantic City-based company, is looking to build a $2.7 billion, high-scale car raceway and housing complex. The other, Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. and owner of the Showboat hotel, has proposed a $3 billion plan to replace the airport with a project that features 10,000 rental home units and office spaces.

A redeveloper for the site has not yet been selected by the city or the state.

“As far as DEEM was concerned, it (Skate Zone) would not be part of what we would want to develop on that property,” said Dan Gallagher, a partner for the real estate company. “But we don’t own the property, so we’re going to wait to see what the state has to say.”

Lisa Johnson, a Blatstein spokesperson, did not respond to a request for comment.

Time may still be on the Skate Zone’s side, because Gallagher says redeveloping Bader Field will take approvals from the state.

“Nothing is going to be happening in the immediate future,” Gallagher said.

Supporters of the rink say it’s a safe, family-oriented place for youth to come. They also suggest the rink could generate revenue by hosting regional and national tournaments for both hockey and figure skating.

Even before redevelopment plans for Bader Field came to light, the Skate Zone faced an uncertain future. Last year, the facility was set to close after Black Bear Sports Group chose not to renew its contract to manage the rink. The city then stepped in and assumed responsibility for it until April 2023.

City spokesperson Andrew Kramer said the city has put about $50,000 into repairs at the rink. It’s currently fixing sewer issues estimated to cost about $12,000, he said.

The city has received $279,605 in revenue from the Skate Zone, Kramer said.

“The city plans to keep our options open when it comes to the future of Skate Zone beyond April 2023, while continuing to operate the facility as a skating rink in the interim,” Kramer said in a statement. “We hope to explore all options, including turning the facility into a roller rink, before any final decision is made.”

The rink was one of four Skate Zones Comcast Spectacor built, opening the city’s in 1999, replacing the SeaSkate Pavillion on the Boardwalk, at a cost of about $4.5 million. Spectacor, which owns the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, built the rinks as a commitment to promoting ice skating for both recreational and competitive purposes.

Since its ribbon-cutting ceremony in October 1999, the Skate Zone’s doors have welcomed crowds for open skating, ice sports and tournaments.

Former Mayor Jim Whelan said after its opening that he envisioned the Skate Zone and Surf Stadium as the beginning of a sports complex at Bader Field. At the time, he saw the potential for tennis courts, softball and soccer fields, and a driving range and pitch-and-putt facility.

Being the only regularly used ice rink in Atlantic County, the Skate Zone has been the gathering spot for the area’s ice sports community.

The rink offers youth hockey programs through the AC Sharks teams for various ages, said its president, Jenny Gleghorn.

Her sons have spent their youth hockey careers there, despite living in Ocean County. Gleghorn, the borough clerk in Tuckerton, said she’s watched the friendships they’ve made over the years, something she says makes the Skate Zone more powerful.

“We’re there for each other,” Gleghorn said.

The Skate Zone’s potential loss would be comparable to the city losing any other tourism entity, she said.

“Parents are spending weekends there,” Gleghorn said. “You’re looking at 15-plus kids per team, probably 20 different teams, all of them need hotel rooms, all of them need to eat. So I think it’s a benefit to the economic growth of the city.”

When the ice isn’t open to the public and hockey players aren’t running skating drills on it, the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club meets for practice. Founded in 1934, Walling said it’s one of the country’s oldest for the sport.

The Skate Zone is one of the only places nearby its members can get in a workout, including Walling’s 14-year-old daughter. She can be seen through the lobby’s glass window practicing on the ice multiple days per week.

Dozens of other club alumni have skated professionally for Disney on Ice. Others have gone on to join Team USA’s synchronized skating team.

The Skate Zone is what keeps opportunities through the club alive, Walling said.

“Our club would be no more if the rink ever closes,” she said.