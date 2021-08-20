With a plea deal pending, Bezaire determined to remain on Cape May City Council

CAPE MAY — Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury on Friday eased restrictions on Chris Bezaire, a Cape May City councilman facing charges of cyber harassment against two women, allowing him to travel throughout the state and be out of his house for longer hours.
Bezaire’s attorney, John Tumelty of Marmora, said at the Friday morning pre-trial conference that the defense and prosecution are close to a plea agreement in the case.
The original curfew imposed when Bezaire was released from county jail on June 28 was from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. and stipulated he would not be allowed out of Atlantic and Cape May counties.
DeLury set the new curfew from 11:30 p.m. until 6 a.m., stating that “nothing good happens after midnight.” Bezaire is not to leave the state without prior approval from the court.
Now in his first year in office, Bezaire, 43, appears determined to remain on the five-member city council. He attended the Tuesday city council meeting for the first time since his arrest, speaking about the matter at the start of the meeting.
“There’s been several accusations and charges against me on a personal level, unrelated to my duties as an elected official and city councilman,” Bezaire said. “While I cannot directly speak to these charges due to the ongoing investigation, I can tell you I’m fully cooperating with investigators and the prosecutor’s office and I’m confident this matter will be resolved fairly.”
In Cape May, the council can remove a member of the governing body for missing three meetings. His Tuesday appearance closed that option. At times choking up, Bezaire thanked his supporters, other members of council and his family.
“Most importantly, my ability to serve the citizens of Cape May will not be affected,” Bezaire said.
Contacted after the Friday hearing, Bezaire declined to comment for this article, saying any statement would come from his attorney. But he spoke for several minutes at the public meeting.
There, Bezaire said he would “take ownership” of the mistakes he made, and said his behavior was unacceptable from an elected official.
“I fully understood when I decided to run for office that my personal life would no longer be my own,” Bezaire said. “Nonetheless, I was eager and proud to take on the responsibility of being a publicly elected official.”
On Friday, Tumelty told the judge he had advised Bezaire it was acceptable for him to attend the council meeting. Part of the reason he sought to expand the curfew was to allow his client to attend the meetings, which sometimes continue well into the night.
Assistant County Prosecutor Jennifer Hance said in court Friday that while Bezaire acknowledged wrongdoing when he spoke at the council meeting, he still cast himself in the role of a victim.
“It makes it seem that he has not learned his lesson,” she said, arguing against easing any of the conditions of his release. “I think he needs to be kept under a close eye and on a short leash.”
DeLury said the curfew was imposed for the protection of others and for Bezaire. There was no intention of keeping him from attending council meetings or any other lawful activity, the judge said Friday.
Hance said Tumelty was accurate in stating that the prosecution and defense are close to a plea agreement, one likely to include probation and some jail time. The time Bezaire has already spent in county jail appears likely to count toward that total.
According to Tumelty, Bezaire sought to have the restrictions on his movements eased in order to take his sons to Six Flags this summer. DeLury mentioned substance abuse issues when discussing the curfew. Tumelty said Bezaire has been alcohol-free since his release.
“He’s doing great, judge. He’s selling real estate. He’s seeing his sons. He’d like to have a little bit more freedom,” Tumelty said. “Your honor can tell from his appearance, he looks pretty sharp. He looks like he really has his act together.”
Hance said Bezaire has not been out of county jail very long and knows he is under close scrutiny. She said two months are not enough to erase a decade of previous behavior.
DeLury continued the matter until Sept. 17, which he said should be enough time to complete a plea arrangement.
Bezaire did not address the court. He wore a blue suit and a tie to the appearance.
Speaking to city council, Bezaire said elected officials should be held to a higher standard. He also said city council had made progress on several issues since the new majority was elected to office.
“I’ve come to acknowledge that I have several character flaws on a personal level that I am actively addressing and it was those defects I allowed to fuel my emotions leading to my actions,” Bezaire said Tuesday.
Police arrested Bezaire on June 16. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation in May, working with detectives from Middle Township, into allegations of cyber-harassment by Bezaire against a former girlfriend. The prosecutor’s office later added charges of cyber-harassment, contempt of court and impersonation against a second person.
Bezaire was charged with invasion of privacy, cyber harassment, stalking and contempt of court, according to information from Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.
According to a second criminal complaint, filed June 24, Bezaire is also accused of creating a false account on Facebook in February and posting under the name of the second victim. Neither of the alleged victims has been named.
The complaint alleges he posted “lewd, indecent or obscene material” to a Facebook group with the intent of causing emotional harm.
