With a plea deal pending, Bezaire determined to remain on Cape May City Council

“It makes it seem that he has not learned his lesson,” she said, arguing against easing any of the conditions of his release. “I think he needs to be kept under a close eye and on a short leash.”

DeLury said the curfew was imposed for the protection of others and for Bezaire. There was no intention of keeping him from attending council meetings or any other lawful activity, the judge said Friday.

Hance said Tumelty was accurate in stating that the prosecution and defense are close to a plea agreement, one likely to include probation and some jail time. The time Bezaire has already spent in county jail appears likely to count toward that total.

According to Tumelty, Bezaire sought to have the restrictions on his movements eased in order to take his sons to Six Flags this summer. DeLury mentioned substance abuse issues when discussing the curfew. Tumelty said Bezaire has been alcohol-free since his release.

“He’s doing great, judge. He’s selling real estate. He’s seeing his sons. He’d like to have a little bit more freedom,” Tumelty said. “Your honor can tell from his appearance, he looks pretty sharp. He looks like he really has his act together.”