With a no-increase budget, Cape May pushed to consider room tax hike

At the same meeting, Dennis Crowley pushed for the city to increase the room tax to bring in more revenue. Representing the Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee, formed by council earlier this year, he called on the city to increase its local room tax from 2% to the full 3% allowed under state law. That’s in addition to the 5% occupancy tax that goes to the state.

When the city introduced a local room tax in 2003, Crowley said, it approved a rate below the maximum allowed. In the past six years, he said, that has cost the city $3.7 million in potential revenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve studied this issue. We’ve looked at it. And we have come to the conclusion that Cape May has chosen to forgo the access to revenue available under this existing statute for the last 18 years,” he said. He argued the additional expense would not deter anyone considering a Cape May vacation and would not hurt local businesses.

Contacted after the meeting, Mayor Zack Mullock said he does not expect fast action on the proposal. Crowley’s presentation was not even a formal recommendation, he said. He would not want to see the rates change in the middle of the summer, suggesting that would be a logistical nightmare for hotels.

He would consider a change by Jan. 1, however.