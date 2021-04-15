With a no-increase budget, Cape May pushed to consider room tax hike

CAPE MAY — A public hearing is planned Tuesday on Cape May’s $20.79 million budget, which does not include an increase in the tax rate.
The tax rate is down very slightly compared to last year, according to the posted budget documents. As proposed, the tax rate is a fraction over 36 cents per $100 of assessed value. If approved, it would mean the owner of a house assessed at $500,000 would owe $1,813 in municipal taxes, in addition to school and county taxes.
Although the tax rate remains stable, the city is planning to hire new employees, including a new police officer. It also is moving forward on plans for a new firehouse, with the expectation of approving a bond of just over $5 million to finance that work.
When council members discussed the budget at their most recent meeting April 6, Councilwoman Stacy Sheehan raised questions about the proposed new employees, which will also include a new full-time mechanic, a laborer and two part-time positions.
City Manager Mike Voll told council that each is needed, but added the decision rests with council on whether to fund them.
ATLANTIC CITY — A large offshore wind energy project planned off the coast of New Jersey wil…
“In the interest of public safety for the community — you have a zero budget — if we can keep in place what we have in the areas of public safety, the police, I’d appreciate that,” Voll said.
“I don’t have an issue with the Police Department or public safety, but there are other jobs that I’m questioning if we need or not, to be honest with you,” Sheehan said.
At the same meeting, Dennis Crowley pushed for the city to increase the room tax to bring in more revenue. Representing the Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee, formed by council earlier this year, he called on the city to increase its local room tax from 2% to the full 3% allowed under state law. That’s in addition to the 5% occupancy tax that goes to the state.
When the city introduced a local room tax in 2003, Crowley said, it approved a rate below the maximum allowed. In the past six years, he said, that has cost the city $3.7 million in potential revenue.
“We’ve studied this issue. We’ve looked at it. And we have come to the conclusion that Cape May has chosen to forgo the access to revenue available under this existing statute for the last 18 years,” he said. He argued the additional expense would not deter anyone considering a Cape May vacation and would not hurt local businesses.
The Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey has launched a free resource for…
Contacted after the meeting, Mayor Zack Mullock said he does not expect fast action on the proposal. Crowley’s presentation was not even a formal recommendation, he said. He would not want to see the rates change in the middle of the summer, suggesting that would be a logistical nightmare for hotels.
He would consider a change by Jan. 1, however.
Other questions remain. Crowley mentioned that whole-house rentals and those rented through VRBO, Airbnb and other services are not included in the local tax. They could be under a change in state law, he said.
At the meeting, Councilman Chris Bezaire said properties rented by a licensed Realtor are exempted from that tax. He also is the president of the Cape May County Board of Realtors.
According to Mullock, that remains a thorny issue of fairness that he hopes to work out in the coming months. If possible, he also wants to dedicate any new revenue to a new police station. The current station shares a building with City Hall in what once served as the city’s high school.
For now, Rowan and Stockton will not require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus
U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go …
A new police station was included in a plan for a new Public Safety Building. Mullock backed limiting that project to the new firehouse, arguing it was too large for the available space.
The budget also includes a new hybrid vehicle for the Police Department and the acquisition and repair of the former Allen AME Church on Franklin Street, which was damaged by a fire in 2018.
The April 20 meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 643 Washington St., and will be streamed at capemcaycity.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.