ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education voted Thursday to propose a budget totaling just under $287.8 million for the 2023-2024 school year.

Bolstered by a dramatic spike in state aid, the budget amounts to a significant increase over what was budgeted to be spent this year, with the school district eyeing a new administrative building, other capital investments and professional-preparation programs.

Board President Shay Steele said his focus was to reduce the burden on city taxpayers while pursuing new projects and endorsing the policies of Superintendent La'Quetta Small.

“I think we’re just heading in the right direction,” Steele said after the school board’s special meeting Thursday. “I can truly say that right now I feel very comfortable with the district financially.”

Small declined to comment after the Thursday meeting.

The proposed budget appropriates about $227.9 million for the general fund, $54.8 million for grant spending and $5 million for debt service. This year's budget amounts to a nearly $19.6 million increase over the $268.2 million originally budgeted for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the advertised 2022-2023 budget on the district website, implying a proportional increase of about 7.31%. This includes an $8.9 million increase in the general fund and a $10.7 million in grant appropriations with debt-service costs remaining steady.

The spending increase is funded primarily through a surge in help from Trenton. State aid being sent to Atlantic City Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year now totals $115.2 million, according to recently published figures from the state. This amounts to a 19.9% increase over the $96.1 million in state education appropriated in the 2022-2023 school year, sending an additional $19.1 million to the district.

It was the largest dollar increase in South Jersey, behind only the Camden City School District, which received an additional $21.8 million. (The largest increase in New Jersey went to the Newark School District, which received about $114 million more in state funding for a total of $1.15 billion.)

The growing state aid has allowed for the budget increase to be paired with a tax cut. The overall tax levy for the 2023-2024 school year is set at about $78 million, with about $73.9 million in revenue collected from taxpayers for general-fund spending and $4.1 million collected for debt service.

This is collectively down $4 million from the $82 million in revenue that was expected to be collected from taxpayers this school year when the school board voted on the budget in 2022.

Steele stressed that there had been a total $9.8 million tax cut since the 2020-2021 school year, when the tax levy was about $87.8 million. While this is largely the product of the expanding state aid, Steele also said the district had worked to rein in its finances by cutting staff and faculty, estimating the district had previously laid off about 200 employees. He said the district has sought to offset these cuts with new academic programs to improve efficiency.

“The increase in aid has helped, and we’ve also focused on instruction,” Steele said. “So, whatever money that we have we’re focusing on instruction and curriculum and not staff, because that’s what hurt us before.”

Declining enrollment rates

Some on the board said the district should be cautious about how the district handles the influx of state aid. John Devlin said that while the extra aid was a benefit to the district, it should be tailored to meet key state goals with proven strategies. He cited what he said was a need to increase grades and graduation rates, while abating absenteeism among students and teachers and staunching violence. It was vitally important, he added, to prevent declining enrollment rates, which is a component of the state aid formula.

When designing programs, Devlin said, the district should spend time studying successful policies of other school districts facing similar challenges.

“For our district, it’s great to have money. ... The mentality is, though, spend it before you lose it,” Devlin said before the meeting Thursday. “We have a bad habit as a board of throwing money at problems.”

Devlin said the priority for the board was to use the new money to strike a new contract with the Atlantic City teachers, whom he said were more than deserving of a “fair, ratified” deal.

Steele, when asked about the contract, noted that his wife works as an employee in the district and that he typically recused himself from negotiations.

Devlin has been at the center of controversy in the district as he feuds with Superintendent Small and her husband, Mayor Marty Small Sr. The school board took the unusual step of voting as a body to file ethics charges against Devlin for comments he has made in the media about the school district, leading Devlin to say he was being unfairly punished for his attempts to hold the Small administration accountable. Devlin was absent from the special school board meeting Thursday.

That boost in aid to Atlantic City is part of an increase of 10.8% in state funding for the 25 school districts across Atlantic County, a total of $47.9 million. Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville school districts alone, however, account for $37.9 million of that total, while 10 Atlantic County school districts lost funding. Cape May County as a whole saw a 7.4% decrease in state aid across its school districts.

The disparate fortunes of South Jersey school districts have led to some in Atlantic County’s delegation to the state Legislature to raise concerns about the budget. Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, said he wanted to investigate why some school districts saw their funding cut dramatically. Sen. Mike Testa, R-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, called the cuts “tragic” for school districts he represents, particularly those looking to recover from shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Education separately issued a resolution Thursday amending its Long Range Facility Plan. The amendments appropriate an additional $6.5 million for the purchase of a new administrative building and $3 million to renovate the site of the old Indiana Avenue School to house a “warehouse/district inventory facility.” The school district administration and Board of Education leases space at the Citi Center building at 1300 Atlantic Ave. Steele said the additional funds have allowed the district to pursue those projects.

Steele, although not commenting on what other districts had received, stressed that he believed the funding that went to Atlantic City schools was equitable. He said the state previously provided too little funding that did not account for what he said was the declining ratable base in the city and the level of need in Atlantic City.

“We in Atlantic City were shortchanged for so many years. That’s why our state aid is so significant now,” Steele said. “That’s our view as an administration, as a board, that this increased aid is overdue almost.”

'Aid can disappear'

The large majority of state funds coming to Atlantic City is in the form of “equalization aid.” The formula for equalization aid is determined by what the state expects the cost of an adequate education to be in the district. That figure, in turn, is influence by qualities of the student body, such as total enrollment size, the number of students enrolled in free-or-reduced-price lunch programs and the number of students who have limited English proficiency. The local share of revenue the state expects a school district is expected to raise is expressed in terms of both property values and income levels in the district.

Steele said the district was not dependent on perpetually growing state aid. He said the school board was aiming to closely monitor its finances and emphasis on efficient education in the event Trenton begins to produce more austere budgets in the coming years, so that the district would not have to resort to more layoffs.

“Since the state’s been coming in, giving us this aid, we’ve understood that this aid can disappear at any time,” Steele said. “If the state pulls the rug out, we’ll be good for a little while.”

While the budget has not been published, Steele said it was the board’s intention to send additional funding to the ensure school facilities could respond to heating, ventilation and air conditioning needs as well as other capital costs that arise, as well as an auxiliary-gym project at Atlantic City High School. He said there were also plans to launch a public-safety academy at the high school in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic that would offer students a chance to work with other local groups towards a career in policing, firefighting or emergency medical services.

The budget is being submitted to Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Leslie White-Coursey for review prior to publication, as per state law.

