Winter storm blasts South Jersey as holiday weekend begins

A winter storm brought heavy rain, tidal flooding and freezing air to the region Friday, disrupting commutes for workers and holiday travelers.

The system moved through before arctic air sent temperatures plummeting into the lower double-digits late in the day and overnight.

Officials in both inland and shore towns reported heavy flooding throughout their streets, making many impassable for drivers heading to work early Friday morning.

Rough seas also beached a dead humpback whale in Atlantic City. Farther south, a piece of a railroad bridge was ripped away and stranded in the Cape May Canal.

Tens of millions of Americans endured similar conditions as about about 60% of the U.S. population was placed in a winter weather advisory or warning.

The National Weather Service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said.

Power outages left more than 1.4 million homes and businesses nationally in the dark, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports. Locally, Atlantic City Electric reported a few hundred customers without power.

The coastal flooding was a result of the new moon, which brings astronomically higher than usual tides, and a gusty east-to-south wind that blew from Thursday into Friday morning. Rain was mostly absent during the time of the flooding. However, it did return with the passage of an arctic cold front near midday.

Rain turned to the first sleet and then snow of the season for many, moving from west to east. Snow began in Millville at 12:07 p.m., Atlantic City International Airport at 1:01 p.m. and Absecon a few minutes later. Snow generally stuck to colder and grassy surfaces, ending by 2:30 p.m.

Moderate stage flooding was registered in every fully operating tide gauge in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, according to the weather service's list of monitoring stations. This included Atlantic City, where the 7.24-foot gauge reading at the Albany Avenue station meant enough flooding to necessitate car rescues.

Atlantic City police were driving through town in a high-water vehicle when they helped a woman stranded in her car on Albany Avenue about 8:10 a.m., city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said.

The 7.24-foot tide gauge reading in Atlantic City was the highest since Feb. 1, 2021.

Dock Road in Eagleswood Township saw rapidly rising waters. The street was flood free at 7:12 a.m. By 8:10 a.m., the road was completely submerged. Thirty-five minutes later, the water was high enough to cover the marsh grass surrounding the powerlines on the side of the road.

"I didn't move the car, and we were OK (during the tidal flooding in last week's storm). This one sounded a bit more intense so decided to move it. Now I'm worried it may be frozen when we get there. We have our generator ready and propane heater in case we lose power," said Maureen Saraullo, who lives on the street.

The Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management was monitoring towns throughout the area, said Mark Pino, the office's deputy coordinator, adding his team was preparing for another high tide about 8 p.m. Friday.

"We're just kind of on standby," Pino said about noon.

Wellington Avenue in Ventnor was covered with water, with police pleading with drivers to steer away from the high tide. Parts of Dorset Avenue were closed but reopened about 10:45 a.m.

Nearby in West Atlantic City, about 30 tenants at several motels on the Black Horse Pike needed to be evacuated while water approached the units, Pino said. They were taken to shelter temporarily until the waters receded.

Rough seas from the storm brought an unexpected visitor to the Atlantic City beach — a 30-foot humpback whale found dead near Chelsea Avenue. Public works was out about 12:30 p.m. burying the animal beneath the sand after tissue samples were collected by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

Offshore in Absecon, flooding on South Shore Road near the city's train station made cars turn around and look for other ways to pass over the creek. Up to 18 inches of water covered the street, according to Jim Eberwine, the city's emergency management coordinator. Route 30 was also reduced to one lane of traffic because of rising waters Friday morning, police said.

In Cape May County, a 100-foot piece of the Cape May Canal train bridge was torn from the structure and thrown into the water, where it made navigation for boaters difficult Friday afternoon, Sea Tow Cape May owner Jack Moran said.

Temperatures crashed all day long, leading to the frozen precipitation and then the anticipated quick freeze-up of wet surfaces. Atlantic City public works began salting roads once flooding decreased to help prevent slick driving conditions, Kramer said.

Temperatures before dawn Friday were between 55 and 59 degrees at every Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network Station in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

By 1:25 p.m. Friday, Upper Deerfield Township was 29 degrees and Cape May Court House was 32 degrees.

By Friday evening, temperatures were expected to fall into the teens.

With gusty winds blowing Friday into Saturday, minimum wind chills Saturday will likely be between negative 5 and 10 degrees.

A wind chill advisory for hazardous cold will be in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday, put in place by the National Weather Service. It was the first such alert for the region since January 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.