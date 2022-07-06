Winning lottery ticket sold at Manahawkin gas station

TRENTON — A lottery ticket winning over $455,000 was sold at a Manahawkin Exxon gas station prior to the winning numbers being drawn July 1.
One ticket purchased at the station, at 55 Route 72 East Ave., hit all five numbers from the Jersey Cash 5 drawing July 1, winning the $440,336 jackpot, lottery officials said Tuesday.
The winning numbers are 02, 17, 36, 38 and 45 and the XTRA number was 02.
The gas station will win a $2,000 bonus check for the winning ticket, officials said.
It's unknown whether or not anyone has claimed the winning ticket as of Wednesday morning.
