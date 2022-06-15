 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wings & Things festival returning to Naval Air Station Wildwood

  • 0
501st Legion at Wings & Things 2021.jpg

Members of the 501st Legion Star Wars cosplay crew attend the 2021 Wings & Things festival at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum.

 NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum, provided

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Wings & Things Arts and Crafts Festival at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum will return for its third year June 25, the museum said Wednesday.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the museum at the Cape May County Airport. It will feature live music, classic cars, face painting and more than 20 vendors selling handmade and homemade goods. The museum also will have a beer and wine garden for anyone 21 or older.

Funding is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage, the museum said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union: 4 Atlantic City casinos not cleaning rooms daily

Union: 4 Atlantic City casinos not cleaning rooms daily

A union representing housekeeping workers at Atlantic City’s casinos says four of the resorts are not complying with a COVID-related requirement that hotel rooms be cleaned daily. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said Wednesday that state officials need to enforce an order issued in 2020 by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy requiring hotel rooms to be cleaned and sanitized daily. It says Caesars, Harrah’s, Tropicana and the Golden Nugget don't clean each occupied hotel room each day as required by the order. The Golden Nugget says staff shortages sometimes prevent daily room cleaning, but adds any guest who requests it will get it.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire near Los Angeles is one of 30 burning across five states

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News