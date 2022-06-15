Wings & Things festival returning to Naval Air Station Wildwood

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Wings & Things Arts and Crafts Festival at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum will return for its third year June 25, the museum said Wednesday.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the museum at the Cape May County Airport. It will feature live music, classic cars, face painting and more than 20 vendors selling handmade and homemade goods. The museum also will have a beer and wine garden for anyone 21 or older.
Funding is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage, the museum said.
PHOTOS from Christmas at the Hangar at Naval Air Station Wildwood
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe. Nicole Bove of West Cape May poses for a picture with the Mandalorian.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe. William Brennan, 9, of Pennsylvania, sits in a cockpit of a fighter, waiting for take-off.
Kate Robleto, 7, of Cape May Court House, meets a Star Wars stormtrooper in a festive mood at the second annual Christmas at the Hangar event at Naval Air Station Wildwood in Lower Township on Saturday.
Jessica Casalunovo, 6, of Leesboro, has a chat with Santa in the hangar.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe. (l-r) Kilian and Autumn Raykovitz, 2 and 4, from Cape May, pay a visit to Santa.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe. A stormtrooper decked out in holiday spirit helps direct dancers to their staging area before the show.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe. (l-r) A Death Star gunner from the 501st and Gavyn Price, 8, of Egg Harbor Twp. write their letters to the North Pole.
Messiah Godwin, 2, of Cape May, takes a closer look at the tailpipes of an F-14 outside the hangar.
From left, Marietta Young, 18, Harlow Halliday, 10, and Ella Osmundsen, 13, pose for a pic before their dance number starts at the Christmas at the Hangar event.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe. Dave Hunsicker of Cape May Court House giving his wife Shannon a lift to better see the dance number being performed.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe. Tommy Havern, 5, of Bucks County, sits in the cockpit of a visiting USCG helicopter.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe. (l-r) As Tommy Havern, 5, of Bucks County, looks over the cockpit controls of the USCG helicopter, Aviation Maintenance Technician Robert Hentkowski, stationed in Atlantic City, talks over the in and out of search and rescue.
Nicole Bove of West Cape May poses for a picture with the Mandalorian.
William Brennan, 9, of Pennsylvania, sits in a cockpit of a fighter, waiting for take-off.
Kate Robleto, 7, of Cape May Court House, meets a Star Wars stormtrooper in a festive mood at the second annual Christmas at the Hangar event at Naval Air Station Wildwood in Lower Township on Saturday.
Jessica Casalunovo, 6, of Leesboro, has a chat with Santa in the hangar.
(l-r) Kilian and Autumn Raykovitz, 2 and 4, from Cape May, pay a visit to Santa.
A stormtrooper decked out in holiday spirit helps direct dancers to their staging area before the show.
(l-r) A Death Star gunner from the 501st and Gavyn Price, 8, of Egg Harbor Twp. write their letters to the North Pole.
Messiah Godwin, 2, of Cape May, takes a closer look at the tailpipes of an F-14 outside the hangar.
From left, Marietta Young, 18, Harlow Halliday, 10, and Ella Osmundsen, 13, pose for a pic before their dance number starts at the Christmas at the Hangar event.
Dave Hunsicker of Cape May Court House giving his wife Shannon a lift to better see the dance number being performed.
Tommy Havern, 5, of Bucks County, sits in the cockpit of a visiting USCG helicopter.
(l-r) As Tommy Havern, 5, of Bucks County, looks over the cockpit controls of the USCG helicopter, Aviation Maintenance Technician Robert Hentkowski, stationed in Atlantic City, talks over the in and out of search and rescue.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
On November 27 2021, in Lower Township, Naval Air Station Wildwood hosts it's second annual Christmas at the Hangar event. Festivities included a meet-and-greet with Santa, live music, face painting, Cape May Dancers, hot cocoa and cookies, and a visit from members of the 501st Star Wars cosplay troupe.
