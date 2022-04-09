'Wingless flights' coming to Atlantic City airport could be next big thing in aviation

“We don’t think of ourselves as an airport shuttle but as an extension of the airline’s network. We are just using an airplane that doesn’t fly,” David Sunde, 30, who founded the company in 2018 with Ben Munson, 35, said Friday.

His company’s service is booked on aa.com as a leg of the American Airlines journey, and buses are boarded on the tarmac like a flight would be.

Once regulatory approvals come through from the federal government, American clients will not only check bags and check in at ACY, but will also go through Transportation Security Administration checks at the smaller airport, Sunde said.

They will board a bus at a gate on a tarmac, just like they are boarding a flight, and be taken directly to the gate at PHL.

A spokesperson for the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which runs the airport, said the agency has shared information on its incentive program with American Airlines, “for their review and consideration,” but did not say whether the company will receive any incentive payments or credits.

American Airlines will incur fees, as would any other commercial airline, said Atlantic City International Airport Director Tim Kroll, but he could not provide estimated revenues.

The authority has subsidized airlines in the past, but that has been for flights out of the airport.

Landline’s first partner was Minnesota’s Sun Country in 2019, Sunde said. It now services seven cities across Minnesota and Wisconsin, connecting them to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In that market, it also runs a door-to-door individualized service.

“We also have a partnership with United in Colorado,” Sunde said.

Clearing TSA at a smaller airport is a new service not offered elsewhere, Sunde said, although the company plans to offer it in more places when approvals come in.

Even before getting approvals, though, on the return trip to ACY, American customers will catch their bus from Philadelphia at a gate on the tarmac. They will not have to negotiate through the airport to make the connection.

“You never have to leave Philadelphia airport, it’s like connecting to another flight,” Sunde said.

The bus will have a small Landline logo on it but will be branded American, Sunde said.

Sunde started his career in aviation doing route planning, he said.

“I noticed how challenging it was becoming to sustainably serve short-haul routes,” Sunde said. “I started asking why we are constrained to just using airplanes.”

In three years, the company has made strides and hopes to convince people that mixed modes of transport are the way of the future, he said.

Sunde is hoping for quick regulatory approval of having American customers go through security at ACY. Until that comes through, customers will check bags and check in at ACY but get dropped off at the departure areas to go through TSA at Philadelphia, he said.

Either way, there is stress relief, Sunde said.

“I’m on my way, my bags are done and gone, that’s 85% of it,” he said.

“It’s a low-tech solution to an interesting problem,” said Tony Marino, a local analyst and former deputy director for the New Jersey Expressway Authority, the precursor to the SJTA. “I like the idea. They are trying to take advantage of existing infrastructure — namely the Atlantic City Expressway.”

“It’s unlike ‘pie in the sky’ plans to connect the Atlantic City airport to the rail line,” Marino said. “That idea to me is too expensive.”

But Marino does not think it will help boost tourism.

“The concept of three buses a day, that’s a total of 105 possible passengers (coming to Atlantic City),” Marino said. “Even if every one is a tourist, it’s hardly more than a dribble of what casinos need to get a benefit.”

Marino said he has seen surveys of ACY users, and more than 80% are local people using the airport to travel away from Atlantic City.

“The remainder are relatives coming to visit,” Marino said.

Tourists willing to fly to a gaming destination will go to Las Vegas, New Orleans or the Gulf states, he said.

Almost all tourists who come to Atlantic City do so by car from a radius of 200 to 250 miles, Marino said.

He sees the Landline/American Airlines service as mainly a benefit to those who live in South Jersey, especially if the federal government gives its approval to letting people go through the TSA check at Atlantic City.

“Those are nitty gritty issues they have to solve to become a success,” Marino said. “That’s a service that’s good to provide, but it shouldn’t be confused with being a boon to tourism and Atlantic City and the casino industry.”

It’s great news for expanding use of the facility, but other developments there have the potential to bring in good-paying jobs outside of the tourism and gaming industries, said Lauren Moore, executive director of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.

The SJTA has put out a request for proposals to develop 400 acres in the northwest section of the airport for cargo and maintenance activities, Moore said Friday.

“The draft site plan shows this site could hold up to 1.5 million square feet of cargo and hangar space here,” Moore said. “That’s pretty significant — thousands of jobs.”

Proposals are due May 11, Moore said, and he can’t wait to see what comes in.

“We expect part of the proposal to have rail freight off of the Atlantic City Rail Line,” Moore said. “Ecommerce has exploded really during the pandemic. They are built out to the fence at Newark and Philly, it’s our time to create a cargo city at ACY.”

He and officials from the county and SJTA have been working for years to bring cargo and maintenance operations to ACY.

The development of the 400 acres, which was put aside as a bird sanctuary for decades, will take time, Moore said.

“To build out that much space it’s going to be done in phases over a period of time,” Moore said. “I’m excited and anxious to see the proposals that come in and how they would build out the space.”

Until those bigger projects come through, South Jersey residents can celebrate smaller victories like a new way to connect with flights in Philadelphia.

Sunde said Landline is the only company currently building out a multimodal transportation system for airlines.

“The entire trip is like another connecting flight,” Sunde said, so if the bus is delayed by traffic it is a delay of an American route, so customers will be put on the next flight free of charge.

People who drive themselves and get stuck in traffic can lose the value of the ticket.

“It’s like a little hidden insurance policy,” Sunde said.

