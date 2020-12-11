 Skip to main content
Wingin’ It… at Tony Beef
Wingin' It… at Tony Beef

When a place calls itself “Tony Beef” you might be hesitant to go in and order a fowl-based meal. But I did just that last week when I popped in for lunch at this Galloway Township burger paradise. And when you consider that this is a spot known for serving some REALLY unusual meats (think camel, wild boar and ostrich) suddenly, the idea of them frying up a few chicken wings doesn’t seem like a task that is out of their wheelhouse.

And indeed it was not.

Since opening its doors in 2017, Tony Beef has developed an almost cult-like fanbase, thanks to its incredible burgers, all of which are fully customizable via its touch screen ordering system (or you can order online if you prefer). In addition to burgers and fries the restuarant serves hans down the best milkshakes in all of South Jersey, utilizing a liquid nitrogen based system that freezes the ice cream in the fastest way possible, resulting in fewer ice crystals, and ultimately, a creamier shake. I couldn’t resist adding their blue sugar cookie shake to my meal and it was utterly superb.

