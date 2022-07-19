Wine tasting, free kids climb planned at Absecon Lighthouse

ABSECON — New Jersey's tallest lighthouse is treating kids up to 12 years old to a free climb and for National Lighthouse Day on Aug. 7.
Their parents can also enjoy a wine tasting event from 4-6 p.m. with six selections.
Author Mary Dixon Lebeau will also be holding a book signing for “Secret Jersey Shore, A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful & Obscure,” from 1-3 p.m., the lighthouse said in a Tuesday news release.
Tickets for the winetasting are just $25 per person to help preserve the Absecon Island lighthouse.
Dogs on leashes will also be welcomed.
During the event, Buddy Grover, 94, a lighthouse keeper, will be presented with an award during the wine tasting from the New Jersey Lighthouse Society for his contributions to preserving lighthouse history, the lighthouse said.
