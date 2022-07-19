 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wine tasting, free kids climb planned at Absecon Lighthouse

  • 0
Absecon lighthouse sunrise.jpg

The Absecon Lighthouse is New Jersey's tallest.

 Absecon Lighthouse, provided

ABSECON — New Jersey's tallest lighthouse is treating kids up to 12 years old to a free climb and for National Lighthouse Day on Aug. 7.

Their parents can also enjoy a wine tasting event from 4-6 p.m. with six selections.

Author Mary Dixon Lebeau will also be holding a book signing for “Secret Jersey Shore, A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful & Obscure,” from 1-3 p.m., the lighthouse said in a Tuesday news release.

Tickets for the winetasting are just $25 per person to help preserve the Absecon Island lighthouse.

Dogs on leashes will also be welcomed.

During the event, Buddy Grover, 94, a lighthouse keeper, will be presented with an award during the wine tasting from the New Jersey Lighthouse Society for his contributions to preserving lighthouse history, the lighthouse said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

A major earthquake in the Pacific Northwest could lead to a destructive tsunami

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News