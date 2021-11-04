Wind power proponents plan to have their say

Several other organizations will also join the pro-wind power effort.

“I would say ‘responsible’ offshore wind power,” said Jennifer M. Coffey, executive director of the Association of New Jersey Environmental Commissions, a statewide group of municipal-level organizations. “It should be done in a way that respects the environment.”

New Jersey is already feeling climate change, including in more severe storms and more frequent flooding, she said.

“The weather’s changing rapidly, and we need to do everything that we can to switch to renewable energy sources and get off fossil fuels,” Coffey said. The state also needs to build to be more resilient to storms. “We absolutely have to do both, and we have to do it now.”

Plans are to formally announce the formation of the group Thursday, with a website at newjerseywindworks.com set to go live. According to Coffey, the number of organizations signing on continues to grow.

Organizers plan to begin advocating for wind power in advance of an open house on the project set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. Presented by Ocean Wind, the event will have options for in-person and virtual participation and include a question-and-answer session about wind power plans.